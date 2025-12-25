Dillon Head is Under-the-Radar Marlins Prospect to Watch in 2026

The Miami Marlins farm system is full of great outfield prospects. Between players like Andrew Salas, Cam Cannarella, and Kemp Alderman, the top-end of the Marlins system is chalk full of quality outfielders. One of those prospects in particular is one all Miami fans should be watching in 2026.

Dillon Head, a 21-year-old left-handed-hitter, is currently ranked as the No. 11 prospect in the Marlins farm system by MLB Pipeline. Taken by the San Diego Padres in the first round of the 2023 draft, Head was sent over to Miami as part of the return in the Luis Arraez trade.

Known more for his tools on the field rather than at the plate, Head is a prospect that is going rather under the radar. That may partly be due to his brief injury history in 2024. That campaign was cut short by season-ending hip surgery.

Dillon Head is still a prospect to keep an eye on in Miami's system. In 2025:



.336 OBP

9 3B

13.8% BB%

19.1% K%

81.6% Contact%

7.8% SwStr%

25.3% CSW%



While not much pop in the bat, Head offers great bat-to-ball skills with minimal swing-and-miss.



Plus glove with ++ speed pic.twitter.com/5caNbJdA2C — Tobey Schulman (@tschulmanreport) December 24, 2025

Following that 2024 season, Head followed it up with a 96-game campaign across Low-A and one game in High-A. In that stretch of time, he showed great bat-to-ball skills, while managing to minimize swing-and-miss.

Head makes contact at an extremely efficient rate (81.6%), and with a 13.8% walk rate, has a profile that can set him up to be an on-base machine at the Major League level if everything translates. While not much power in the bat, his speed, and glove in the outfield can land him an everyday role.

Head's true speed was on full display this past season. He'd record 37 stolen bases over the course of his 2025 campaign, getting caught on nine attempts. In other words, Head very well could've ended up with 40+ stolen bases on the year.

While Head doesn't generate much power with the bat as previously mentioned, one thing he's managed to do better than a majority of minor league bats is leg out triples. Head recorded nine triples in 2025, compared to his four home runs, and his four doubles.

Those nine triples ranked him in the top 10 of all qualified minor league hitters. It's clear when healthy, he offers an offensive profile that can be very valuable to the future of the Marlins.

If the injury-bug can stay away, Head has the legs to man down center field even at the highest level. If he can maintain the strong bat-to-ball skills, as well as be a threat on the bases, his impact on Miami could be massive.

