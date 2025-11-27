The Good, Bad, and Ugly if Marlins Make a Splash With Free Agent Michael King

After a series of lackluster campaigns, the Miami Marlins are starting to show signs of a willingness to make a leap and potentially spend a chunk of change — a statement relatively unheard of for the franchise.

One of the latest rumors involves 30-year-old pitcher Michael King of the San Diego Padres, whom the Marlins have reportedly expressed interest in. If King were to make a move to Miami, what scenarios could play out?

The Good

With clutch starters like Edward Cabrera and Sandy Alcantara, adding another solid arm to the rotation would help boost the Marlins into playoff contention down the road. At the very least, it would transform Miami into an imposing competitor.

Not only would his arm add depth to the rotation, but he also comes with years of experience. Coincidentally, King was picked No. 252 overall by the Marlins in the 12th round of the 2016 MLB draft.

Of course, his 2019 debut was made while with the New York Yankees, but returning to Miami would make things come full circle in a way that doesn't often happen in the Major Leagues.

The Bad

Miami has struggled offensively, and spending money on a pitcher wouldn't solve their problems in that area. While not every offensive stat was a complete eyesore, attention should be drawn to their underwhelming home run performance this past season, which places them at No. 27 in MLB.

Miami needs sluggers on their side to push them up the line, and adding King won't be of any help at the bat. This is a prime example of the Marlins needing to weigh their needs and decide where their priorities are this offseason.

The Ugly

King comes with a hefty price tag, and although Miami could be willing to make a splash, it's not without risk. This year alone, the right-hander suffered a thoracic nerve injury, which impacted his ability to pitch, and grappled with left knee inflammation later in the season. As a result, he appeared in only 15 games with the Padres and recorded a 3.44 ERA through 73.1 innings pitched.

If King's injuries start to resurface or impact his throwing in any way, things will turn sour for the Marlins. This would be the worst-case scenario for both parties, but it’s a very real possibility. Ultimately, Miami will have to decide if the potential risk would be worth the reward.

The Marlins could play it safe and avoid reuniting with King, but sometimes a healthy risk is needed to make progress. If they want to have a chance at playoff contention, they will need to make a splash or two somewhere.

