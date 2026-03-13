What Kind of Team the Miami Marlins Are Trying to Be in 2026

The Miami Marlins are one of the most exciting teams to look out for in the 2026 season.

They are a team with a bright future, capable of making the playoffs more than once in the next five to seven years. It all comes down to seizing the opportunity, team chemistry, and durability.

The Marlins Are Depending on Having an Elite Lineup

Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers hits a single | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Now that Miami is in the middle of spring training and the regular season is on the way, many Miami players will likely be in the starting lineup and are legit productive hitters.

Christopher Morel is the frontrunner to play first base, and he's a terrific hitter who is bound to have a comeback season. Xavier Edwards will be the everyday second baseman who can play great defense, but has the potential to impact the game by hitting doubles and stealing bases. Edwards is someone who will improve at putting the ball in play.

Aside from Morel, the Marlins might get the most home runs coming out of their outfield and their catcher. Owen Caissie and Kyle Stowers will become two of the dangerous hitters in the Marlins' lineup. Caissie is showing that he's not joking around. Look at what he's been doing in the World Baseball Classic tournament.

Caissie leads Canada with 10 RBIs, which is the most in their tournament history. Caissie is giving Marlins fans a glimpse of what's to come. Stowers is going to be Stowers. When he comes back from his injury, he will pick up where he left off last season.

Marlins catcher Agustin Ramirez will join the hit parade alongside Morel, Caissie, and Stowers. All he has to do is become five times or ten times better than the player he was in the first half of the 2025 season.

In terms of pitching, the Marlins will need at least three key pitchers to carry the load for the team to succeed. However, their offense will do most of the job because the Marlins' pitching still needs work. But the three pitchers that must produce are Sandy Alcantara, Eury Perez, and new closer Pete Fairbanks.

If the Marlins can get the most consistent performance from their 1-2 punch in the starting rotation and Fairbanks to reach at least 40 saves for the first time in his career, then it's a recipe for success. Anything can happen this regular season. One thing is for sure: the Marlins' winning record must improve. This team is not built to win 79 games or fewer.