How to Watch Janson Junk, Marlins Host Reds: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

Few would have thought an early-season series between the Miami Marlins and the Cincinnati Reds would have some significance?

The Marlins (6-3) host the Reds (6-3) in a matchup of two teams that either lead their division (the Marlins) or are in second place in their division (the Reds).

Miami is coming off a trip to New York to face the Yankees where it lost two out of three games but rescued the series with a win on Sunday after a long rain delay. The Marlins have won their games with pitching, as they carry a plus-8 run differential into the series.

The Reds are doing it the same way. Cincinnati is coming off a series sweep of the Texas Rangers in which the Reds held them to four runs in three games. Cincinnati has a minus-4 run differential. Plus, the Marlins lucked out as the Reds used two of their best young starters, Rhett Lowder and Chase Burns, in the Texas series and they won’t be available to pitch.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds

Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez (6) and center fielder Jakob Marsee (87) celebrate a victory. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: loanDepot park, Miami

TV: Marlins.TV

Radio: 560AM WQAM, WAQI 710-AM

Pitching Matchup

Miami: RHP Janson Junk (0-0, 4.15) vs. Cincinnati: LHP Brandon Williamson (0-1, 11.57)

Junk was the last addition to the rotation, in part the result of other pitchers not locking in the fifth starting role. He made his season debut on March 31 against the Chicago White Sox, as he gave up five hits and two earned runs in 4.1 innings. He struck out five and walked one. Last season he made 16 starts and pitched in 21 games for Miami, as he went 6-4 with a 4.17 ERA.

Williamson took the loss in his season debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates, as he allowed six earned runs and six hits in 4.2 innings. He struck out three and walked two. He’s been a much better pitcher since he made his MLB debut in 2023, when he went 5-5 with a 4.46 ERA in 23 starts. He missed most of 2024 and all of 2025 due to Tommy John surgery.

Marlins Injuries

10-Day Injured List: 1B Christopher Morel (left oblique strain), OF Kyle Stowers (Grade 1 right hamstring strain); OF Esteury Ruiz (high-grade left oblique strain); INF Maximo Acosta (Grade 1 left oblique strain); 60-Day Injured List: RHP Adam Mazur (UCL reconstruction with an internal brace, had surgery, out for season); RHP Ronny Henriquez (right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery, out for season).