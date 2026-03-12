Marlins Top Prospect Shining at the Highest Level in World Baseball Classic

The Miami Marlins third ranked prospect has put on a show during the World Baseball Classic. Owen Caissie, whom the Marlins received during the Edward Cabrera trade this offseason from the Cubs, is playing for Team Canada.

Through four games of pool play, Caissie has looked the part of a future MLB star. The primary corner outfielder is batting .500 with a homer, three doubles, five RBI, and a 1.458 OPS.

That four-game stretch is better than virtually every All-Star on Team USA's roster, and Canada, for that matter. Caissie is proving why he should start the 2026 season on the Marlins active roster, and he's making a good point.

Owen Cassie Is Giving the Miami Marlins Every Reason To Believe He’s Ready for the MLB

In his lone stint in the majors with the Cubs last season, Cassie struggled. He picked up just five hits and struck out 11 times over a dozen games. While the big leagues weren't too kind to him, he's coming off one of his best minor league seasons yet.

Over 99 games at Triple-A Iowa, Caissie hit 22 homers, drove in 55 runs, and boasted a slash line of .286/.386/.551. He's posted back-to-back full, strong seasons at Triple-A and has proven he's ready for the MLB.

Even former MLB starter Jake Peavy noticed on MLB Network. "I watched Owen Caissie come up to the big leagues last year in Chicago with a lot of expectations, and he looks the part," Peavy said. "You can see guys who are a tick behind, and who are ready for the major leagues. This young man just needs a spot at the major league level, and he's going to do a lot more of this."

Former MLB Pitcher Jake Peavy Is Highly Impressed With Owen Caissie So Far

"I watched Owen Caissie come up to the Big Leagues last year in Chicago with a lot of expectation around him and he looks the part." Jake Peavy and Greg discuss Team Canada's exciting young lineup and veteran pitching.

Caissie is listed at No. 42 in MLB.com's top 100 prospects list and is a part of a stacked Marlins farm system. The 2020 45th overall pick will face off against Team USA in the WBC quarterfinals game on Friday night. An elimination game that will decide who moves on to the semi-finals, and Caissie will be the star leading Team Canada.

From the Marlins perspective, it would be a shock if Caissie didn't make the club's opening day roster. Miami's MLB.com beat writer Christina De Nicola predicted he would make the roster out of camp, and he's giving the Marlins brass every reason to follow that lead with his dominant WBC performance so far.