Marlins Ace Prioritized Physical Changes, New Pitch in Offseason

It is hard to believe that Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara will be entering his eighth season with the organization.

Alcantara looks physically great and ready to have a much better 2026 campaign.

Alcantara Adds Muscle to his Body and Reveals a New Pitch to his Game

The 30-year-old is still in his prime and seems to be enjoying himself this off-season. He’s playing with a group of talented young players, and the Marlins have a chance to shock the world and make the playoffs this season.

There were constant trade rumors surrounding his name. Through it all, Alcantara is happy to wear the Marlins uniform. He’s been with the team since 2018.

“I still remember my first day,” Alcantara said. “I’m happy to stay here,” he said in a video interview with Fish on First's Issac Azout.

Exclusive interview with Marlins ace, Sandy Alcantara.



- Toughest outs in the league pic.twitter.com/vBVlwrd3oq — Isaac Azout (@IsaacAzout) February 7, 2026

Alcantara said he has added some weight during the off-season. His mind is focused on helping the team win. Having a steady, dirty, and feel-great approach on the mound drives him to excel. The new season must be a bounce-back year for him.

“I’ve been working so hard that I can’t imagine myself sweating a lot in the weight room,” Alcantara said. “I’ve been working on new pitches. So been working a lot on getting stronger, so you guys can tell. I mean, I feel like I'm strong and healthy.”

No matter how many years of experience, there’s always room for improvement and adding new layers to the skill set. Alcantara elaborates on the new pitches he added to his game.

“I added my sweeper,” Alcantara said. “It’s been great throwing in the bullpe ... and it seemed that I want to have great success throwing in the game.”

The first half of last season season didn’t go the way Alcantara would have wanted it. In the second half, he redeemed himself. It’s a matter of whether he can carry that momentum into spring training and into the regular season.

Alcantara finished the 2025 season with an 11-12 record, a 5.36 ERA, 142 strikeouts, and a 1.27 WHIP. Despite the average season, Alcaranta feels content with the way he finished the season after a lousy start.

“I think my mentality changed after I took that break on the All-Star,” Alcantara said. “I know I was doing badly in the first half, but I was able to keep believing in myself. I was able to go there on the mound every fifth day. So I feel very happy with how I finished the second half. Everything was mental.”

Alcantara became the first Marlin to win the Cy Young in 2022. He finished that season with a 14-9 record with a 2.28 ERA, career high in strikeouts (207), and innings (228.2).

