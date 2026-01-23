Marlins Acquire Promising International Catching Prospect From Giants

The Dominican Summer League has produced many great players. A lot of young talent comes out there performing well, then develops their skills in the minors and then the Major League level.

The Miami Marlins added another intriguing, talented prospect who is showing promise in the Dominican Summer League.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Who Is The Prospect That’s Making Noise in DSL?

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Miami Marlins today acquired Minor League catcher Carlos Martínez from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for international slot money.



Martínez, 18, made his professional debut in the Dominican Summer League last season, slashing .148/.259/.242 (13x91) in 27 games between… — Marlins Communications (@MarlinsComms) January 22, 2026

Carlos Martinez is the latest addition to the Marlins organization. He is only 18 years old and plays catcher. The Marlins acquired him from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for international slot money.

Carlos is a switch-hitter, which MLB teams love to see in a prospect. He can do damage on both sides of the plate and can be a problem for outfield defense. In 27 games at the Dominican Summer League, he slashed .148/.259/.242.

Lying underneath the slash line was three doubles, nine RBIs, five extra-base hits, and 10 walks. Martinez still has a lot to runway to improve. As a catcher, he posted a .968 fielding percentage.

Martinez can improve his plate discipline by not striking out as much and avoiding chasing bad pitches. It’s all about discipline and listening to his hitting instructor and trainers. Venezuelan players have baseball in their blood. They are dedicated and hard workers.

The Marlins have tons of prospects from Venezuela, and most have made stops in the Dominican Summer League. Martinez will fit right in. As for the organization, they must be patient and place their trust in the new prospect. Given his performance last year, he'll probably start in the DSL for a second season.

Martinez is in good hands with the proper organization as long as he has a good attitude and a willingness to work. Building a good reputation from the start is crucial.

Before coming to the Marlins, San Francisco signed him as a free agent on Jan 15, 2025. It’s been a year since they signed him, and now they feel they don’t need his services.

Hopefully, Martinez takes it as a learning experience from a business standpoint. Getting traded can be tough on a young prospect. Martinez should see this as a new opportunity and seize the moment the Marlins are asking of him.

When the time is right, Martinez and his family will someday go to Miami to see him play his first game. But first, he must raise those numbers and stay healthy.

Recommended Articles