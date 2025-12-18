Marlins Among Teams Connected to Rising Free Agent Name to Watch

The big question surrounding the Miami Marlins this offseason is whether or not they will spend a lot of money. They spent some money and have already signed Christopher Morel.

That is not a big move that's going to move the needle a lot in 2026, and there needs to be more moves. As far as some of the other free agents go, it is very unlikely that the Marlins are going to be in on the likes of Framber Valdez, Kyle Tucker, or Cody Bellinger. More than likely, any sizable move from Peter Bendix and the front office might be done through a trade.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) matched up some of the bigger remaining free agents with what he feels would be the best fit for them. Surprisingly, he had the Marlins as a potential landing spot for a corner infielder, Munetaka Murakami.

Marlins Listed as a Free Agent Match for Munetaka Murakami

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

To say that Miami being linked to Murakami is surprising would be an understatement. There is a time frame from when he needs to sign, which is December 22, when his window closes. There is a good chance that some of the other top free agents won't be signed by then, but Bowden listed in order the top 3 best fits for him, being the Seattle Mariners, the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Marlins.

"Landing with the Mariners is by far his best fit, as he could compete with their bevy of young infielders, including Ben Williamson and Colt Emerson, and take some of the DH at-bats vacated by Jorge Polanco, who signed with the Mets,'' wrote Bowden.

Polanco leaving the Mariners with the big postseason he had to go to New York to play for the Mets was surprising, but truth be told, it makes it one less contender for Murakami. Seattle and Pittsburgh might be better fits for Murakami, but the Marlins do make sense.

Miami reportedly signed Morel to play a lot at first base, but Murakami brings flexibility by being able to play both corner positions. What is impressive about him is his bat, as he is a free-swinging left-hander with tremendous power, something that the Marlins could use in 2026.

Whether Miami is a landing spot for Murakami is the question. The Mariners are looking at all avenues to improve next season, and the Pirates are looking to take advantage of Paul Skenes' prime. The Marlins are an up-and-coming team that can contend as early as 2026 with the right moves. Landing Murakami would be a big bat for Clayton McCullough's lineup, but the question will be, can Miami outspend other teams?

More Marlins On SI