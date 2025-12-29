Marlins Fill Weakest Position With Intriguing Low-Risk Free Agent Signing

The Miami Marlins were one of the biggest surprises in baseball in 2025. A team that lost 100 games in 2024 was projected not to improve by much under first-year manager Clayton McCullough. To say the Marlins surprised would be an understatement.

Miami played meaningful baseball into September and finished just four games out of the final National League Wild Card spot behind the Cincinnati Reds. Despite nothing to play for on the final weekend, the Marlins ended their season by knocking the New York Mets out of the playoff race.

After a surprising season, there are some questions as to how much money Miami will spend or if they will break up their starting rotation with a trade or two. So far, it's been rather quiet on both fronts, but the Marlins have spent some money over the last couple of weeks, and one deal, signing Christopher Morel, filled one of their weaknesses from last season.

Marlins Fill One Weakness By Signing Christopher Morel

Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors listed how each National League team has addressed its weakest position from 2025 based on each team's bWAR this offseason. In the case of the Marlins, first base was their weakest position with a -0.5 bWAR.

The Tampa Bay Rays non-tendered Morel in November, which allowed him to hit free agency. Miami came calling and signed him to a one-year, $2 million contract to play first base, a position for him.

"Morel has never played first base during his pro career, yet it seems like a logical spot for a player who has struggled defensively at multiple other positions. Given how little the Marlins got from the first base spot in 2025, in a sense there’s nowhere to go but up in giving Morel a chance,'' wrote Polishuk.

A corner infielder with power was a big need of the Marlins, and there were other options besides Morel, with some veterans, but the president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix, chose to go the cheap route with Morel. He slashed .219/.289/.396 in 2025 with the Rays with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs.

He is two years removed from a season with the Chicago Cubs, where he had 26 home runs, and Miami would love for him to find that swing in 2026. Not only does he fill a need if he can nail down first base, but he also brings the option of being a DH for McCullough. This is clearly a low-risk, high-reward move for the Marlins.

