Marlins Select Former Savannah Bananas Two-Way Player in Rule 5 Draft

The Miami Marlins made a bold move to go after former Savannah Banana Livan Reinoso as part of their Rule 5 draft pick.

The 27-year-old is from Paterson, New Jersey. He struggled as a starting pitcher early in his career, but has blossomed into a decent reliever.

Reinoso finished the 2025 season posting a 1-2 record with a 4.14 ERA (25 ER/54.1 IP) in 38 appearances between High-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa. He did a great job holding opponents to a .184 AVG and walked just 48 batters.

Why Did Marlins Take Chance on Livan Reinoso?

Marlins Rule 5 draft pick Livan Reinoso is a former Savannah Banana 🍌



Here he is hitting a triple while wearing a kilt(?)



Reinoso has since converted to pitching. pic.twitter.com/Ma4BrN87Fn — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) December 10, 2025

Teams love taking chances on two-way players. Reinoso brings that to the table. Although he's currently in the prime of his career, and some might think this signing is ludicrous, everyone deserves a chance to shine in the bright lights.

What Reinoso did in 2022 is something the Marlins hope he can replicate. His strongest asset is his hitting. In 2022, Reinoso put up substantial numbers at Tennessee Wesleyan University. Reinoso posted a .417/.495/.921 (1.416 OPS) with 32 home runs and 95 RBI in 64 games. His production that season earned him AAC Player of the Year honors.

Reinoso was an exceptional hitter from 2019 through 2022. In two seasons, playing for a Division Two school at Erskine, he hit over .400 with an OPS above 1.200 in both 2020 & 2021, combining for 25 homers and 91 RBIs with 108 hits in 64 games.

One can wonder what would've happened if teams had kept him as a hitter because he had so much momentum going for him. What if he had stayed consistent at the plate? In his case, whether it's fair or not, he falls into the category of "what if's."

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Reinoso as a non-drafted free agent in August 2022. He's put together some solid ratios on the mound for his professional career. From 2022 to 2025, he has recorded 187 strikeouts in 182.0 innings with a record of 13-9.

The opportunity to play for the Marlins might be a sign of a fresh new start. Sometimes, playing for a small-market team is what a player needs to regain his confidence and work with the right coaches. Can the Marlins bring out the best in Reinoso? Only time would tell, but Reinoso needs to treat every practice, every outing like it's a Game Seven.

