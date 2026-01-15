Marlins Linked to Power-Hitting Infielder to Fill Remaining Roster Hole for 2026

After a quiet beginning to the offseason, things have certainly gotten busy over the last week for Miami Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix. After months of rumors and speculation of whether or not a starting pitcher was going to be traded or not, the Marlins traded two.

Edward Cabrera went to the Chicago Cubs for a package that included prospects. On Tuesday, Miami sent left-hander Ryan Weathers to the New York Yankees for another package that included prospects.

The Marlins are hoping to strike some gold in terms of some of these prospects turning into everyday players like Kyle Stowers did after being acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in 2024.

In terms of the 2026 Marlins roster, it remains to be seen if any of the acquired prospects make an impact, but with spring training a month away, like all teams, Miami has some holes on the roster to fill. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed one realistic option for each team to fill a remaining hole, and he had the Marlins signing a veteran third baseman.

Eugenio Suarez Listed as Marlins Remaining Need to Round Out 2026 Roster

It's no secret that Miami could use another power bat in the lineup for manager Clayton McCullough, and there are still some free agent options out there. Miller linked Eugenio Suarez to the Marlins.

"Despite trading away both Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers in the past two weeks, Miami's pitching staff is still looking solid. But there remains a serious lack of bats worth mentioning, beyond Kyle Stowers, Jakob Marsee and high hopes for new outfielder Owen Caissie. Third base was one of the weakest spots in the order for the Marlins in 2025, and 3B Eugenio Suárez is still out there with 261 home runs since the beginning of 2018,'' Miller wrote.

At the trade deadline, he was traded back to the Seattle Mariners from the Arizona Diamondbacks last summer and made a big impact. He helped the Mariners past the Houston Astros to win the American League West in September by hitting 13 home runs and driving in 31 runs in 53 games. In 12 postseason games, he had three home runs and eight RBIs in leading Seattle to the ALCS.

Suarez proved that he still has a lot of power left in his bat with over 30 home runs in four of the last five seasons. The 34-year-old would be the middle-of-the-order bat the Marlins are missing. Their pitching remains good enough to compete in 2026; it's just adding a power bat to the lineup that could really push them over the top. Suarez is that bat they could use.

