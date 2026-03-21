Marlins Make Intriguing Lineup Decision With Injuries Mounting

After a long spring training that had the World Baseball Classic mixed in between, the 2026 MLB season is right around the corner.

The Miami Marlins entered Friday night's Grapefruit League play with two split-squad games one week from Opening Day on March 27 against the Colorado Rockies in South Florida.

The last thing the Marlins or any team wants to have right now, with Opening Day around the corner, is injuries to anyone. That is what they're facing after a brutal Friday night.

Miami had 2025 breakout star Kyle Stowers leave with hamstring tightness, while Esteury Ruiz left with left side tightness. That's a pair of injuries to outfielders that is going to test Clayton McCullough's depth too early this season.

The Marlins are going to have some options if either player is going to miss some time to begin the season, but one player who has been getting some work in the outfield is infielder Connor Norby.

After playing in the outfield on Friday night, Norby is back out there on Saturday, which makes you think Miami is giving him a serious look should McCullough need to go that route soon.

Connor Norby Getting More Playing Time in Outfield on Saturday

Connor Norby | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Norby started against the Houston Astros in the outfield on Friday night. Struggling at third base this spring, it's clear that McCullough is looking for a way to keep his bat in the lineup. Giving him a shot in the outfield is leaving no stone unturned by the Marlins.

“You kind of just let your athleticism take over a little bit, and it also helps when you have (center fielder Jakob Marsee) covering your back too,” Norby said, per Fish On First. “I've had maybe two or three days out there, and I've loved every day so far. I treat it like recess, almost.”

One day after two injuries, the Marlins are running Norby back into the outfield on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals in left field.

Acquired from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline with Stowers for pitcher Trevor Rogers, Norby would love to be at third base this season, but understanding his struggles and looking to stay in the lineup, moving to the outfield opens the door for him to play every day once the season begins.

Losing Stowers a week before Opening Day would be less than ideal for the Marlins, but having more options is the name of the game at times, and Norby opening the door to play in the outfield if needed is the type of move teams need at times throughout a 162-game season.