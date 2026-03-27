Marlins Opening Day Lineup: Batting Order, Starting Pitcher and Injury Report

The Miami Marlins will start a three-game weekend series to kick off the new season against the Colorado Rockies.

The Marlins are 13-20 all-time on Opening Day. At home, they’re 2-8. Miami is not worried about the past. Their goal is to get off to a fast start.

Marlins Opening Day Batting Order

New Miami Marlins outfielder Austin Slater | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

RF Austin Slater

C Agustin Ramirez

CF Jakob Marsee

SS Otto Lopez

1B Christopher Morel

DH Connor Norby

LF Heriberto Hernandez

2B Xavier Edwards

3B Javier Sanoja

A lot of talent in the lineup.



Lopez is looking to have a big season. He hit 15 home runs, 77 RBIs, with a batting average of .246 last season. The 27-year-old is enjoying himself this season, and he’s determined to become an all-star this year.

Agustin Ramirez finished last year with 21 home runs and 124 hits while hitting .231 in his first full season in the big leagues.

Slater starting the game as the leadoff hitter is a major surprise. Perhaps the skipper, Clayton McCullough, wanted someone with experience. However, Edwards would’ve been the better option. Slater, 33, slashed .267/.389/.467 in 15 games with the Detroit Tigers.

Starting Pitcher

Sandy Alcantara: (11-12), 5.36, 142 SO in 31 starts

The 30-year-old enters his ninth season with the ballclub. Alcantara had a solid performance against the Rockies last season. He posted a 1-0 record with a 3.55 ERA and a 1.96 batting average against the Rockies lineup.

The 2022 NL Cy Young winner likes his chances against the Rockies and is looking to continue to dominate them.

Injury Report

Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers | Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

Kyle Stowers: strained hamstring, will be out for almost a month.

Stowers is the breakout star for the Marlins. It’s going to be a different Opening Day without his services. Stowers hit a walk-off single in last year's Opening Day against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

If the Marlins find themselves in a tied game, then someone else will have to be the hero for the team.

Other injuries:

Max Acosta: 10-day IL (Oblique)

Esteury Díaz: 10-day IL (Oblique)

Adam Mazur: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Ronny Henriquez: out for the season (Elbow)

The Marlins went from 62 wins in 2024 to 79 in 2025. That’s a big 17-game difference. Can the Marlins win 90 games this season? The Marlins haven’t won 90 games since 2003, when that team won the World Series. They won 91 games.

In 2009, the Marlins won 87 games. In 2008 and 2023, the teams tied for 84 wins. The Marlins are looking to make their first postseason trip since 2023.

First pitch starts at 7:10pm ET at loanDepot park.