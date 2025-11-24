Marlins Opening Day Lineup Prediction Highlights Former World Series Outfielder

The Miami Marlins aren't known for their offensive power, but that could change ahead of their upcoming campaign.

With some key free agents in the market who happen to have a strong offensive background, the Marlins have a unique opportunity to bolster their roster. However, will they take a leap and accept the risk that each player comes with?

Prediction Shows Key Free Agent on Opening Day Roster

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report released his updated Opening Day lineup projections, and if his predictions come to fruition, things could look quite interesting for Miami once March rolls around. Reuter lists the following players in his prediction:

2B Xavier Edwards

CF Jakob Marsee

RF Adolis García

LF Kyle Stowers

DH Agustín Ramírez

1B Ty France

SS Otto Lopez

C Liam Hicks

3B Connor Norby

Out of the nine players Reuter lists, one name in particular stands out: Adolis García.

García was not tendered a contract by the Texas Rangers, forcing him into free agency. The 32-year-old outfielder is considered one of the 2023 World Series heroes, guiding the Rangers to victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. García once shone offensively, ending his World Series run slashing .245/.328/.508 with an impressive .836 OPS. Fast forward to 2025, and he slashed .227/.271/.394 with a .665 OPS — a dreadful drop. However, heading to Miami could be a beneficial change for García, and in turn, he could help the Marlins offensively.

Alongside García on the predicted roster is free agent infielder Ty France, who could also be of interest to Miami. As Reuter stated, "A veteran first baseman and a power-hitting outfield bat figure to be on their shopping list, and both Ty France and recently non-tendered Adolis García are capable of outperforming a modest one-year deal while also potentially playing their way to being trade chips."

The Marlins could certainly use some veteran experience on the roster, as they are generally a team with young talent. While their younger stars continue to develop, each franchise should be equipped with a core of experienced players. Naturally, García could fill that role without much difficulty.

This offseason has already had some shocking moves take place across Major League Baseball, and this is only the beginning. As with each franchise, Miami has some heavy decisions to make, and if they're willing to take a risk on what could be a downfall of García, there is still a chance that he could make an offensive comeback in 2026.

