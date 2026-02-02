Marlins President of Business Shares Details About FanFest and Boosted Ticket Sales

The Miami Marlins will have their FanFest on Saturday, February 7th. Fans will get to meet their favorite players and participate in a variety of games, and then see fireworks at night.

Caroline O’Connor, Marlins president of business, joined Fish Unfiltered to discuss the FanFest, ticket sales, and excitement for the upcoming 2026 season.

Fans Will Experience Thrilling FanFest Activities and Opening Day Weekend

O’Connor has been part of the Marlins organization since 2017. She’s very savvy on team leadership, goals, and success from the front office to the field. O’Connor is excited about what the organization will provide for FanFest and shared the details of the hard work behind ensuring fans are satisfied.

“I think access has been a big thing for us,” O’Connor said. “Making sure there are enough activities for everyone to be occupied the whole time. We worked really hard to get people access to the players and different activities.”

The fireworks were a recent addition to the Marlins' FanFest, adding more excitement to the event. There’s always going to be fireworks for Opening Day as well.

“I think we’re fortunate to have our beautiful ballpark and our Miami weather,” O’Connor said. “A lot of teams can’t have their FanFest at their ballpark. They have it at convention centers and other places because it’s cold out.”

Fans might be witnessing the best FanFest of the year, because not only will they have fireworks and great weather, but they will also get to see the Marlins' weight room. The Marlins have made a serious investment to give their players the best weight room facility possible.

As for the team’s performance, people are excited about what the new Marlins team can bring to the table in 2026. Their second-half performance in the 2025 season increased ticket sales and made them one of the league's surprising teams. Ticket sales could go even higher in 2026, depending on how well they perform.

“It was an enjoyable year,” O’Connor said. “We had meaningful games in September. So, really happy for the fans and appreciative of their support through that. So that was great. Going into this year, we are very excited about the team. If you see the sentiment on social media and are watching ticket sales, we’re looking really positive for the 2026 season.”

Marlins Opening Day begins on Friday, March 27th at 7:10 pm. It’s going to be a special day, especially for young fans who don’t have to worry about going to school the next day.

