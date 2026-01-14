Marlins Recent Trade Acquisition Franchise’s Top International Prospect

On Thursday, the Miami Marlins will set out across the globe to sign their next international class of prospects.

The Marlins have $7.357 million to spend on prospects through Dec. 15. Miami can acquire more bonus pool money via trade or can trade some of their bonus pool money to other teams. But the Marlins must spend it all by Dec. 15.

Miami has done well in the international market of late. That includes pitcher Sandy Alcantara, who the Marlins acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017. Miami’s current top international prospect is also one that was acquired in a trade recently, per MLB.com.

Miami Marlins Top International Prospect

Starlyn Caba is the Marlins’ current top international prospect. Per MLB Pipeline he is the organization’s No. 6 prospect.

Last December, the Marlins dealt pitcher Jesus Luzardo and catcher Paul McIntosh to the Philadelphia Phillies for Caba and left fielder Emaarion Boyd. Caba was seen as one of the Phillies’ top prospects. But, considering he played middle infield, positions that Philadelphia has locked up at the Major League level, Caba was expendable to help the Phillies bolster their starting rotation.

Philadelphia signed him in January of 2023 out of the Dominican Republic, as he signed a $3 million bonus. He was considered by many to be the best defensive prospect in the class. He made a significant impression in the organization that year in the Dominican Summer League. He slashed .301/.423/.346 with no home runs and 17 RBI. He came stateside the following year, as he played for the Phillies’ Florida Complex League team and Class A Clearwater. In 78 games he took a step back, as he slashed .228/.385/.284 with two home runs and 26 RBI.

He spent last season with the Marlins’ Class-A affiliate in Jupiter, where he played in just 51 games as he dealt with injuries. He slashed .222/.335/.278 with one home run and 21 RBI.

Scouts have the highest praise for his glove, which grades out at 70 on the 20 to 80 scouting scale. He also has a 60-run grade, and he put that on display in 2024 by stealing 50 bases. He also has a discerning eye at the plate, as he’s drawn 129 walks and 99 strikeouts in 595 at-bats across 167 games.

He’s a switch-hitter, which could make him matchup-proof at the Major League level if he can remain healthy and progress through the system. At 20 years old, he has time, as Miami doesn’t face a Rule 5 draft decision on him for two more years.

