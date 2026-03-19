Marlins Rising Star Grabs Preseason Top 10 Position Ranking

Last season, the Miami Marlins surprised a lot of people under first-year manager Clayton McCullough. One year after suffering 100 losses, the Marlins finished just four games out of the final National League wild-card spot behind the Cincinnati Reds.

There were different reasons as to why they overachieved. One of the reasons was the breakout season that left fielder Kyle Stowers had. It didn't go unnoticed around the league. He was a finalist for a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award. He didn't end up winning either one, but it highlighted his breakout season.

Stowers, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, has begun working his way back to be ready for Opening Day on March 27 against the Colorado Rockies.

He is looking to follow up his 2025 season with another strong 2026 season. Stowers had his 2025 campaign cut short with an oblique injury. He is looking to prove that last season was not a fluke.

Marlins' Kyle Stowers Tabbed As Top 10 Left Fielder Entering 2026

Kyle Stowers | David Richard-Imagn Images

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked the starting left fielders going into the regular season and Stowers is ranked as a top 10 player at his position. Reuter ranked him at No. 8, right behind Washington Nationals budding star James Wood.

"The Marlins acquired Stowers in the deal that sent Trevor Rogers to the Orioles at the 2024 deadline, and he emerged as the team's best player during a breakout 2025 season. The 28-year-old had a huge month of July, posting a 1.269 OPS with 10 home runs in 24 games, and his overall numbers would have looked even better if an oblique injury hadn't ended his season prematurely in mid-August,'' wrote Reuter.

There is no doubt that Stowers had a breakout 2025 season. In 117 games, he slashed .288/.368/.544 with 25 home runs and 73 RBIs. If his season wasn't cut short with an injury, his numbers could have been more impressive and who knows where things fall in terms of a playoff berth?

The 28-year-old has cemented his spot in Miami's lineup and should be a building block for the future for the president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix. There was discussion of extension talks over the winter, but nothing got done. Stowers is looking ahead ot 2026 rather than back at what did happen.

"I'm just so focused on this year. We’ve got four years of control left. I understand it. They have every right to play my control out. And so I'm just so excited to be here, so grateful to be in this organization. I was bummed we didn't get something figured out, (I) would love to someday. But at the same time, let's take care of this year, and we'll go from there,'' said Stowers back in February.

Stowers can earn himself a bigger payday with another big 2026 season. Miami has its sights set on the playoffs in the fall, but a lot of that will fall on how its starting rotation works out. If things fall into place and Stowers repeats his 2025 season, the Marlins could be a dangerous team this season.