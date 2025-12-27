Marlins Rookie Slammed Team's Longest Home Run in 2025 off Red Sox Ace

The Miami Marlins have lots of young talent to build a core around for the foreseeable future, so long as they are able to extend the contracts of those who need them.

For now, they have time on some of the major ones, which allows them to make some more moves to supplement their needs, such as adding Pete Fairbanks recently to the bullpen. While only a one-year deal, it gives them a high-quality arm, without over-extending into the money they will have to use next winter.

Being able to maintain and build off the success displayed from their up-and-coming pieces is the most important part, especially when it comes to finding their most optimal positions in the field, and where they can provide value in the lineup.

When it comes to 2025, though, one of their rookies was able to hit their longest home run of the season, which is quite an impressive mark, despite the roster being heavily composed of players still working to improve as well. More importantly, the rookie in question hit this home run off American League Cy Young Award candidate Garrett Crochet of the Boston Red Sox, which makes it all the more impressive.

Which Marlins Rookie Hit the Team's Longest 2025 Home Run?

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami rookie who was able to hit this homer off Crochet was infielder Eric Wagaman, the 28-year-old who rapidly made his name known during the 2025 season. After playing 18 games at the MLB level in 2024 with the Los Angeles Angels, he wound up finding significantly more playing time with the Marlins, and, while he wasn't perfect, he was showcasing some really solid contact and also flashed power at times as well.

And the winner is Eric Wagaman!



📏 453 ft

📐 53 degrees

🔥 110.9 MPH@Fishheadforever with the first correct comment https://t.co/cPGNZBYyw2 pic.twitter.com/hyyUirB7sP — SleeperMarlins (@SleeperMarlins) December 1, 2025

This home run came against Crochet early, too, as he had only thrown into the upper 20s in his pitch count so far. Wagaman just got a good hold of it and was able to pull it off of one of the light towers on top of the green monster. Now, he just has to be able to translate that power into a more consistent tool in his arsenal. If he can, he can really make a pretty impressive piece to go alongside the other core players for Miami.

While Christopher Morel was brought in to play some first base, Wagaman should be able to split some reps there, as well as a few other spots throughout the year, hopefully getting some more run time to see what he can do.

