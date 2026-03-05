Marlins Skipper Will Manage Innings with Three Pitchers

As the season approaches, Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough will be very careful about how he uses his pitchers today in the game against the Houston Astros.

McCullough will be using Sandy Alcantara, Eury Perez, and Robby Snelling for three innings of work for each pitcher.

Good morning from Jupiter ! Marlins Manager Clayton McCullough says Sandy Alcantara will throw 3 “ups” today (innings) and Robby Snelling will also go 3 against the Astros. Eury Perez will do the same on the back fields. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) March 5, 2026

The Skipper Wants to Be Cautious with Pitchers

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In his second season as the skipper, McCullough knows that there are high expectations for this team to thrive. McCullough is a player's coach. His players enjoy playing for him. McCullough is a great communicator and motivator for this young group.

The Marlins will have three of their talented pitchers in action for today's game. Of the three pitchers, the one who looks to have a great outing is Robby Snelling. Alcantara is the veteran, and we know what he brings to the table. Perez obviously has something to prove in this game. However, Snellijg is the young prospect who hasn’t made his big league debut yet, and those three innings he has to take advantage of.

Snelling is one of the best young prospects in the Marlins' farm system. His confidence is growing. He’s still developing and has tremendous upside in his game. If he can deliver at least 2-3 strikeouts without giving up a run, then it will be a good day for him. Attacking the strike zone and avoiding walking hitters will be crucial.

The Astros are a good team, and they shouldn’t be underestimated even though it’s spring training. Smelling must maximize every opportunity. Hopefully, he can deliver the good.

Perez looks and feels strong and healthy. The Marlins are expecting him to have a great day against Houston. As long as he uses his curveball effectively and does not try to do too much, then everything will turn out to be great.

Alcantara will be participating in the World Baseball Classic to represent the Dominican Republic. The skipper will be monitoring Alcantara very well because he’s the only one of today's three pitchers who will be in the tournament.

The Marlins don’t want to risk their ace getting injured, and they hope he can complete the World Baseball Classic tournament without getting injured. Injuries can happen at any moment or in any situation. It’s part of the game. But the Marlins will be needing all of Alcantara’s service for the season because the Marlins don’t have a loaded starting rotation. The Marlins are relying a lot on the arms of Alcantara and Perez, who are the 1-2 punch of this rotation.

The Marlins will take on the Astros at 1:10 p.m.