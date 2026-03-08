How Marlins Prospects Move to Minor League Camp Boosts Development

Spring training has reached the point where top prospects on non-roster invites to Major League camp begin to make the move back to minor league camp.

These moves are usually about playing time. As spring training progresses teams like the Miami Marlins need to give more time to players expected to make the opening day roster for the regular season. These prospects, as promising as they are, are taking at bats or innings away from players who need them.

That was the case for right-handed pitcher Karson Milbrandt, outfielders Dillon Lewis and Fenwick Trimble, who were reassigned to minor league camp. Their time in MLB camp, along with more playing time in the minors, should boost their development.

Miami Marlins Prospects on the Rise

Milbrandt is the Marlins’ No. 10 prospect per MLB Pipeline. This was his first time in Major League spring training, and he finished with one save in two appearances, as he allowed one hit and struck out three batters. This is exactly the type of performance the Marlins wanted to see out of the 21-year-old, who was their third-round pick in the 2022 MLB draft out of Liberty High School in Liberty, Mo.

Because he was a prep pitcher at selection, he’s been on a slower trajectory. But this could be a good sign for 2026. Last season he went from Class-A Jupiter to Double-A Pensacola and finished with a combined record of 3-5 with a 3.00 ERA in 22 starts. He struck out 113 and walked 48 in 90 innings.

He made two starts at Pensacola and he’ll likely head back there to start 2026. But this performance in MLB camp, combined with a good start in Pensacola, could get him to Triple-A Jacksonville this year.

Lewis is the Marlins’ No. 11 prospect. He slashed .182/.308/.273 in six games with Miami in spring training. He did hit a double and walked twice against four strikeouts. This was his second MLB spring training. He was with the New York Yankees in 2025. He only got one at-bat, so his performance with Miami is an improvement.

Tate was part of the Ryan Weathers trade, and this spring training could put him on the move in a critical season for his development. The former 13th round pick out of Queens College slashed .237/.321/.445 with 22 home runs and 75 RBI in 2025. After splitting time between Class-A and High-A, he could join Milbrandt in Pensacola.

Trimble is the No. 20 prospect, and he was Miami’s fourth-round pick in 2024 out of James Madison. He only managed one game with Miami and didn’t get a hit in one at-bat. But he was in MLB spring training for the second straight year.

Trimble had a similar season to Milbrandt in that he started at Jupiter and ended in Pensacola. Combined he slashed .253/.372/.402 with seven home runs and 41 RBI. Even without being at bats, just being in Major League camp for the second straight year his validation that Trimble is a part of Miami’s future.