Marlins Stacked with Highly Rated Prospects in Latest Top 100 Rankings

The Miami Marlins have traded away two veteran pitchers in the last few weeks — Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers.

While the Marlins lost Major League depth, they didn’t have to sacrifice any minor league depth. In fact, the trades made room for two highly rated pitching prospects that could make it to the Majors this season. It also cleared the deck for another Top 100 prospect that just made the team.

Per Baseball America (subscription required) the Marlins had five prospects ranked among the site’s Top 100 for the preseason.

Miami Marlins Top 100 Prospects

The list starts with left-handed pitcher Thomas White, who was ranked No. 13 and could make the team’s opening-day roster with the departures of Cabrera and Weathers.

Now 21 years old, White played for three different affiliates in 2025, including Triple-A Jacksonville. He went 4-3 with a 2.31 ERA in 21 games, all starts. He allowed just 25 runs (23 earned) in 89.2 innings. He struck out 145 and walked 51 and allowed batters to hit a career-best .174 against him. He also had a career-low 1.18 WHIP.

Another left-handed pitcher, Robby Snelling, kicked off a trio of Marlins ranked after each other at No. 41. The Marlins acquired Snelling from the San Diego Padres in a trade that sent Tanner Scott out west. He pitched at Double-A Pensacola and Jacksonville and went a combined 9-7 with a 2.51 ERA in 25 games, with 166 strikeouts and 39 walks in 136 innings. Like White, he could be in line for a promotion to the Majors at some point in 2026.

Aiva Arquette was the Marlins’ first-round pick last year out of Oregon State. The Hawaii native played 27 games at High-A Beloit as he slashed .242/.350/.323 with one home run and 10 RBI. The site ranked him at No. 42. It’s possible he could start the 2026 season with Pensacola.

Outfielder Owen Caissie, who was the centerpiece of the trade for Cabrera, was ranked No. 43. The former Chicago Cubs top prospect is expected to be the starting right fielder after he made his MLB last September for the Cubs.

His minor league numbers were terrific. In 505 games he slashed .280/.384/.487 with 81 home runs and 301 RBI. He has a career OPS of .871, He’s also considered an above-average defender.

Catcher Joe Mack, who was just added to the 40-man roster in November was ranked No. 55. Mack was the Marlins’ competitive balance round A pick in 2021 and may compete for a Major League job this season. His career numbers include a slash of .239/.332/.400 with 57 home runs and 189 RBI.

