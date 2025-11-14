The Miami Marlins could take some surprising spending risks this offseason. The shocking element comes from the fact that the Marlins aren't known for spending, but this could change very soon.

Having finished the year with an overall record of 79-83 -- placing them at No. 3 in the National League East -- it was clear that there was work that needed to be done. The franchise is now looking ahead at its next campaign and trying to determine what its next moves should entail.

Will Mike Yastrzemski Come to Miami?

According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, the Marlins are now engaged in the outfield market, and outfielder Mike Yastrzemski of the Kansas City Royals is "one possibility" for the Marlins. Yastrzemski is a free agent, and the thought of him joining forces with Miami is incredibly enticing.

Generally, he has been a consistent player with few hiccups in his play. By the end of his 2025 campaign with the Royals, he slashed .233/.333/.403 and recorded 28 doubles, one triple, 17 home runs and 46 RBIs across 147 games.

As Morosi highlighted, Yastrzemski's most productive years were spent with the San Francisco Giants under the leadership of general manager Gabe Kapler.

His Major League Baseball debut came in May of 2019 with the Giants, and he hit the ground running right off the bat, setting himself up for success in the following years with San Francisco. Throughout the years, he has served as a reliable outfielder for the franchise.

"... there's not much upside for more in his profile, especially at 35 years old. And while Yastrzemski has struggled against lefties in his career (.648 career OPS), he’s on the strong side of a platoon and owns a career .809 OPS against righties. He’s also been a durable big leaguer, appearing in at least 106 games in every full season, including 140-plus games in each of the last two years." Brent Maguire of MLB.com wrote in recent weeks. "Yastrzemski could be a welcomed addition to any club, including contenders that could use a solid left-handed-hitting outfielder in their lineup."

If Yastrzemski were to come down to Miami, this 2026 could be quite the turnaround season for the Marlins. He is a versatile player with experience playing across the grass, which would certainly benefit the franchise.

At 35 years old, he built up quite a resume in the Major Leagues, and he's not done just yet. Landing Yastrzemski would be a groundbreaking move for the Marlins and could potentially change the trajectory of Miami's upcoming seasons.