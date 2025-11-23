Marlins' Starlyn Caba Ranked Among Top 10 Prospects in Arizona Fall League

Players in the Arizona Fall League displayed immense talent this year across the board. While Detroit Tigers' prospect Kevin McGonigle took the spotlight for much of the season, there were plenty of other prospects who started making some impressive names for themselves.

One of those players was 19-year-old Starlyn Caba, a promising Miami Marlins' prospect. The AFL is an opportunity for young players to develop in preparation for what could become a fulfilling career in the Major Leagues. It also serves as a chance for players to compete at a high level against fellow top prospects. Caba capitalized on this opportunity and used it as a chance to show the value that he brings to the field and his willingness to learn.

Where Did Caba Rank Among AFL Prospects?

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Throughout most of 2025, Caba played shortstop for the Jupiter Hammerheads and ended the season slashing .222/.335/.278 with a .613 OPS, recording one home run and 21 RBIs across 51 games.

His prowess didn't end during the regular season, however. Once he entered the AFL on the Mesa Solar Sox roster, he continued demonstrating incredible talent on the field. As a result of his overall performance, Jim Callis of MLB.com recently ranked him within the Top 10 prospects in the AFL this year, coming in at No. 8.

"The best infield defender in the Fall League and the first non-Top 100 prospect on this list, Caba is a future Gold Glove shortstop who held his own at the plate as the fourth-youngest player (19 years, 10 months)," Callis wrote. "The switch-hitter slashed .297/.409/.419, flashed plus speed and surprisingly hit two homers after going deep just three times in 168 Minor League games."

Caba came to Miami in December of 2024 in an offseason trade with the Philadelphia Phillies. In exchange for Caba, the southpaw Jesús Luzardo.

At this time, here are four Marlins prospects who are ranked higher than Caba, including catcher Joe Mack (No. 4), left-hander Robby Snelling (No. 3), shortstop Aiva Arquette (No. 2) and left-hander Thomas White (No. 1). Unsurprisingly, at 19 years old, Caba is the youngest of the Top 5 Miami prospects.

Once Caba does enter the Major Leagues full-time, he is likely to be an electric force on the field. If this is how effective he is at such a young age, his MLB team will be in great hands in the years to come.

