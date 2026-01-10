Marlins Surprisingly Linked to Division Rival's Free Agent

After a rather quiet beginning to the offseason, things have gotten busy for the Miami Marlins and the president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix. After holding onto their starting pitchers and not trading any of them, they moved Edward Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs for a package of prospects.

Sandy Alcantara and Ryan Weathers were other pitchers rumored to have interest from other teams, but moving Cabrera always seemed like the move Miami would ultimately make. Now, as they look ahead to 2026 and spring training in just over a month, there are still some roster upgrades that the Marlins could make. One of those spots is behind the plate.

The current in-house options that Bendix and Miami have are not going to move the needle much after that position struggled defensively in 2025. They could address the need through a trade or free agency, but the options are not as great as they were earlier in the offseason. David Schoenfield of ESPN listed the Marlins as a potential free agent match for the top remaining catcher, J.T. Realmuto.

Marlins Linked to Phillie Free Agent Catcher J.T. Realmuto

In 2025, the catcher position was frustrating both offensively and defensively for first-year manager Clayton McCullough. They ranked near the bottom of MLB in terms of catcher production at the plate, with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays. Miami's backstops slashed .228/.300/.353.

On the defensive, Agustin Ramirez led the league in passed balls and threw out just eight of 91 base stealers. Liam Hicks was just 6-for-57 in throwing out base stealers. Those numbers, along with a lack of production at the plate, indicate a clear need for an upgrade behind the plate.

"Agustin Ramirez showed some promise at the plate as a rookie for the Marlins, but was abysmal on defense, throwing out just eight of 91 base stealers, while leading the league in passed balls. Liam Hicks wasn't much better for Miami (base stealers were 51-of-57 against him) -- prospect Joe Mack can't arrive soon enough,'' wrote Schoenfield.

If we're being honest, Realmuto is a dream free agent at best for the Marlins. It is rather surprising that he has yet to re-sign with the Phillies, but he is likely out of the price range for the Marlins, Pirates, and Rays. Miami had expressed to spend some money this winter, but that isn't happening outside of closer Pete Fairbanks.

Realmuto would be a big addition for Miami, but it is hard to envision him going anywhere other than returning to Philadelphia.

