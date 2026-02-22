How Marlins Clubhouse Reacted When Team USA Won Olympic Hockey Gold

The Miami Marlins were like most Major League players on Sunday — focused on two different things.

On one hand, there was a spring training game to prepare for as they faced the Washington Nationals in Jupiter, Fla. On the other hand, there was a huge hockey game on television.

Team USA and Team Canada were facing each other in the men’s hockey championship game of the Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. With the time difference, the players were able to watch the game live in the clubhouse as they were getting ready for the game.

The two hockey powers, stocked with NHL players, delivered a classic. The game went to overtime with the two teams tied 1-1. Team USA’s Jack Hughes delivered the game winner in 3-on-3 play, which set off a massive celebration on the ice and delivered the country’s first gold medal in men’s hockey since 1980 and the legendary “Miracle on Ice” team in Lake Placid, N.Y.

The 2-1 victory puts some Marlins in a good mood.

How Marlins Reacted to Overtime Goal

The Golden Goal heard in our clubhouse 🚨 pic.twitter.com/EhcHo6PgIo — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) February 22, 2026

Like many baseball players around the country, the Marlins were locked in on their television sets in the clubhouse for overtime. There were plenty of cheers and hollering, along with a “U-S-A, U-S-A” chant as players high-fived one another.

There were also two Canadians in the clubhouse, Owen Caisse and Liam Hicks. At the end of the video, one Marlins player asked Hicks if he was crying. The U.S. players were definitely rubbing it in a little.

The Olympics came to an end on Sunday, as the men’s hockey final typically ends the games. The closing ceremonies saw thousands of athletes fill the same arena in Milan that hosed the opening ceremonies 16 days ago. The Olympic flame was extinguished, and the Winter games will be held in 2023 in the French Alps. In 2034, the game return to the U.S. as Salt Lake City will host for the second time. The city hosted the game in 2022.

While the World Baseball Classic isn’t the Winter Olympics, many Marlins will be playing for their country when the WBC starts next month around the world.

Miami players that are set to play for their countries include Sandy Alcantara and Agustín Ramírez (Dominican Republic), Owen Caissie, Otto Lopez and Liam Hicks (Canada), Ian Lewis and Michael Petersen (Great Britain), Yiddi Cappe (Cuba), Jakob Marsee (Italy), Javier Sanoja (Venezuela) and Jared Serna (Mexico)