Marlins Take Chance on Veteran Outfielder Austin Slater After Recent Struggles

The Miami Marlins have added a veteran presence to their outfield in an announcement posted by reporter Craig Mish.

The Marlins reportedly agreed to a Major League deal with the outfielder on Tuesday as Opening Day is quickly approaching.

Slater originally signed a minor league deal with the Detroit Tigers in February, but exercised an opt-out clause and was released on March 21.

Within just three days, he landed with Miami. It could be a fit for a team that is searching for consistency and stability in its lineup, but there are questions.

A Career Marked by Movement in Recent Years

Slater’s path to this opportunity has not been linear by any stretch of the imagination. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2011 MLB Draft, but stayed in college. In 2014, the San Francisco Giants drafted him in the eighth round of the 2014 MLB Draft. This time it stuck.

Slater stayed with the Giants until 2024, and that’s when the revolving door started. Within that year, he made appearances with the San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles. He was struggling to establish a long-term role anywhere.

By 2025, those struggles showed up in his production as well.

2025 Struggles Created Opportunity

Chicago White Sox outfielder Austin Slater | David Banks-Imagn Images

Across the multiple stops he made yet again in 2025, Slater hit .216 with a .270 on-base percentage and a .642 OPS, producing just five home runs and 13 RBI in 65 games total between his time with the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees.

Not only was he struggling to find a long-term home, but the consistency in his game just wasn’t there either.

The combination of declining production and roster instability had to hurt his confidence and ultimately led to him accepting a non-guaranteed deal this offseason with the Detroit Tigers.

Once again, things didn’t work out and he was left yet again searching for his team. Hopefully he has found the opportunity he is looking for with the Marlins.

Strong Spring Suggests a Reset

It is intriguing to note that his production this spring has been encouraging, or at least better.

In 15 games with the Tigers, he slashed .267/.389/.467 with a .856 OPS with one home run, three doubles, five walks and four RBI.

He showed more discipline and controlled approach at the plate. More constant contact and a stronger on-base presence may be what made the Marlins jump on him when given the opportunity.

The sample size is limited, no doubt, but his numbers do suggest that he may be beginning to regain some form.

Miami May Offer Clear Role in Lineup

MLB Detroit Tigers left fielder Austin Slater | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

For the Marlins, this move is about fit and function. Slater’s history shows that he is effective against left-handed pitching. His spring outings looked optimistic for his ability to provide some competitive at-bats. With a lineup that still carries some uncertainty, Slater may be a good addition.

The Marlins have several young players that are taking over key roles in the organization this year. Slater can bring a veteran presence to the team.

A Move Offering Opportunity

While this is a depth move on the part of Miami, it is also an opportunity.

For the Marlins, it’s a chance to add an experienced bat to a developing lineup.

For Slater, it’s a chance to finally find a home and some stability after bouncing between teams and truly struggling to re-establish his value.

If his spring performance is an indication of his future performance, this could be the right time and the right place for a reset.