Marlins Have Trouble Breaking Out in Latest MLB Farm System Rankings

Overall, the Miami Marlins appear to be in a fairly solid position heading into their 2025 campaign. Of course, moves could still take place, but the ballclub is looking set in terms of its roster and needs.

In all the hustle and bustle of offseason waves, the Marlins have made some movement among their prospects, as well. But unfortunately, they're stuck in a similar position when it comes to their farm system ranking.

Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) recently ranked each baseball team in the Major Leagues based on its farm systems. In doing so, he lumped each franchise into separate tiers, and Miami hasn't been able to climb out of its tier just yet.

Marlins Stuck in Tier Six

Chicago Cubs right fielder Owen Caissie | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

According to Law's rankings, Miami finds itself placed in tier six out of the eight—not the worst, but far from the best—due to its general lack of development stories.

Now, that's not to say that the Marlins are doomed when it comes to their farm system. In fact, they have some notable top prospects who are expected to make a substantial impact on the franchise in the near future.

One of their most significant acquisitions this offseason was that of Owen Caissie, who was shipped out to Miami by the Chicago Cubs in early January, alongside Edgardo De Leon. In return, the Marlins sent Edward Cabrera to the Windy City.

Having Caissie on board is a major win for Miami. During his 2025 campaign in Triple-A, the 23-year-old outfielder slashed .286/.386/.551 and a .937 OPS, smacking 22 homers and 55 RBIs through 99 games.

He made his professional debut in August 2025, making 12 game appearances. In that period, he slashed .192/.222/.346 with one homer and four RBIs.

Although Caissie's move to the Marlins was a headlining story for the ballclub, Law believes that there's another prospect worth drawing attention to: Aiva Arquette. Law confidently described the infielder as "the best college position player in the draft."

Miami picked Arquette seventh overall in the first round of the 2025 MLB draft from Oregon State. While playing in the minors last year, he slashed .242/.350/.323 with a .673 OPS across 27 games. Along the way, he logged one home run and 10 RBIs.

Simply put, their farm system certainly isn't in shambles, but there is room for growth. Perhaps once the next round of rankings gets released, the Marlins will finally be able to climb out of tier six.

More Miami Marlins News