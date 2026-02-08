Marlins Unveil New Sunday Throwback Teal Uniforms During FanFest

The Miami Marlins unveiled perhaps the worst-kept secret of the offseason — they’re bringing back their teal jerseys.

The Marlins wore teal during their early years in Miami and now they’ll wear them as Sunday alternate uniforms for home games in 2026, per their social media account. The first home game on Sunday is set for March 29 against the Colorado Rockies, who entered the Majors the same year the Marlins did as expansion teams.

Fightin' Fish through every era. Teal Sundays are born. pic.twitter.com/rvnwMk2AYx — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) February 8, 2026

The social media account didn’t just drop the uniform, but the franchise dropped a hype video that featured several franchise legends that used to wear the uniform, including slugger Jeff Conine, whose son, Griffin, plays for the team.

The New Teal Jerseys

Every stitch tells our story 🧵



Teal Sunday jerseys hit the team store on Opening Day!



🎟️https://t.co/ikb1phpreB pic.twitter.com/3oHVgddkDi — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) February 8, 2026

Per MLB.com, the teal is the same type of teal used on the original 1993 uniforms. The Marlins wordmark is the same wordmark used throughout the organization’s history. The sleeve will feature the franchise’s original logo patch.

The story also pointed out that while teal has been a prominent color in the franchise’s history, these particular tops were only worn as batting practice tops for two seasons in 1993 and 1994.

Players will wear white pants with teal pinstripes, also an ode to the franchise’s history.

Griffin Conine, who grew up around the Marlins, has already started to accessorize for the season.

“I got [these white and teal cleats] specifically for that, so you can tell I'm excited to see us on the field with those things,” Griffin said. “Definitely going to bring a lot of nostalgia for me personally, having followed the team when that used to be in the rotation all the time. So I'm really happy that they brought them back for this year.”

Pitcher Sandy Alcantara was one of the players to model the jerseys during FanFest.

“We need it back, and we’ve got to play more than just one game every week in it,” Alcantara said.

Spring training begins next week when pitchers and catchers report to the team’s facility in Jupiter, Fla. Position players follow a few days after that. Second-year manager Clayton McCullough is preparing to try and push Miami back to the playoffs after an optimistic 79-win season that saw them finish four games out of the final National League wild card spot.

Opening day is set for March 27 at loanDepot Park, when the Marlins will host the Rockies as one of the few Friday opening days of the season.

Recommended Articles