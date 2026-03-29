Marlins Wear Iconic Teal Throwback Jerseys for First Time During 2026 Season

The Miami Marlins had their first special occasion — Teal Sunday.

The classic Marlins jersey from the 1990s were the theme for Throwback Sunday when Miami hosted the Colorado Rockies.

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Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Many Miami likely felt nostalgic wearing the teal shirts and jerseys. For the older generation, it will bring back memories of the team wearing those colors, especially during that 1997 World Championship run.

We will see lots of photos and videos in today's game for this exciting event. There’s a strong belief that the fans don’t want to see this for just one day. If it were up to them, they would want to see their team represent the team colors all season long while playing at loanDepot park. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case.

As for the players themselves, they enjoy wearing the teal uniforms. The Marlins needed an extra boost to explain why they should complete the three-game sweep. The alternate jersey could bring some good luck charm to the team.

Also, the Marlins are looking forward to the big league debut of top prospect Deyvison De Los Santos, who is expected to hit eighth in the lineup. De Los Santos led the minors with 40 homers (120 RBI) in 2024.

The anticipation of De Los Santos' debut has everyone talking about him today, especially through social media. A season with high expectations; De Los Santos could be the Miguel Cabrera of 2003 for this year’s team.

This is not to say that he’s going to be the next Cabrera. It’s saying that the immediate impact for this season could remind us of him. The difference is that De Los Santos will start at the beginning of the season. Cabrera debuted during the midseason of 2003.

Max Meyer will take the mound for the Marlins. It’s his first start of the season. Meyer is looking to follow what his teammates, Sandy Alcantara and Eury, did over the last two days: slow down the Rockies' offense.

Meyer is the third pitcher in this rotation, and he’s going to have to be reliable all season long. If he can be effective, then the Marlins might have themselves a Big Three in the making.

It’s not going to be an easy task as the young Rockies hitters, such as TJ Rumfield, have been getting off to a hot start. It will be vital for Meyer to set the tone from the start and put away Colorado hitters.