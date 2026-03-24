5 Bold Predictions for the Miami Marlins in 2026

The Miami Marlins are closing in on what could be a really exciting season in 2026, getting underway against the Colorado Rockies to begin the campaign. The Marlins have proven in the past to be a team not to be taken lightly, and that narrative holds true this year.

If all goes well, the sky could be the limit for Miami, perhaps even flirting with a playoff appearance for the first time since 2023. But it's going to take some hard work. Therefore, here are five predictions for the Marlins in 2026 that could turn some heads if they become reality.

1. Eury Pérez Emerges as Top Starting Pitcher

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez (39) delivers a pitch. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

When it comes to the Marlins and starting pitching, Sandy Alcantara is the one who comes to mind. He has a team option on his contract for 2027, and if Miami feels it's best to trade him this season, they shouldn't have any fears that they don't have someone who could take his place.

Eury Pérez has all the tools at a young age that he just needs to fine-tune to be the future ace of this franchise. This will be a crucial season for Pérez, but one that could show the world who he really is. Even if Alcantara stays, this prediction stays the same; Pérez is the real deal, so long as he stays healthy.

2. Agustín Ramírez Smashes 25-30 Home Runs

Miami Marlins catcher Agustín Ramírez (50) celebrates hitting a home run. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

2025 might have been an up-and-down season for young Marlins catcher Agustín Ramírez, finishing with a -0.3 WAR, but he has something that Miami needs: power. He might not be the best catcher in the league, but he has raw power, which he proved last season by hitting 21 homers.

This spring hasn't been kind to Ramírez, but when he gets into the swing of things, he's a strong hitter at the plate. So long as he doesn't try to kill the baseball each time he's at bat, he should be better in all aspects in 2026 compared to 2025.

3. Pete Fairbanks Earns First All-Star Nod

Miami Marlins pitcher Pete Fairbanks (29) poses during photo day. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Can you believe that with how new the Marlins’ closer Pete Fairbanks has pitched over the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, he's never been named an All-Star? Signing a prove-it one-year deal with Miami, this could be in the works for the former ninth-round draft pick.

If spring training is an indication of what is to come in 2026 for Fairbanks, he could be one of the best closing pitchers in the National League. He's 10 saves shy of 100 for his career, but he could easily set a new season record for himself by surpassing 27 saves in Miami.

4. Owen Caissie Contends for Rookie of the Year

Miami Marlins right fielder Owen Caissie (17) poses during photo day. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Marlins made a massive trade with the Chicago Cubs this offseason to acquire Owen Caissie, who should bring a ton of power to the plate. His performance in the World Baseball Classic for Team Canada was promising, but there are a full 162 games ahead of him.

Miami hasn't had a Rookie of the Year since Jose Fernandez in 2013. If Caissie contends for the award this season, the Marlins should be a hard team not to consider a threat late in 2026, potentially resulting in a playoff berth.

5. Kyle Stowers Wins Back-to-Back Team MVP Award

Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers (28) hits a single in the first inning. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Kyle Stowers made himself the biggest trade piece for the Marlins from the Baltimore Orioles, and it was on full display last season. A huge power surge made him a standout for Miami in 2025, and while he might not reach that feat again, he will surely be a 20-home run kind of hitter in 2026.

Stowers has quietly become the face of the franchise from the offensive side of the ball, and he's going to shine again this year. He might not get league MVP votes, but staying healthy and consistent will make him the Marlins' MVP once again.