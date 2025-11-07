Inside The Marlins

Cubs Outfielder Kyle Tucker Robs Marlins' Kyle Stowers of His First Silver Slugger

Kyle Stowers had a breakout season, but he didn't earn his first Silver Slugger.

Maddy Dickens

Aug 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers (28) celebrates his RBI single in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
David Richard-Imagn Images
The Miami Marlins finished the season a few games under .500 and missed the bottom wild card spot which ultimately was okay for the ballclub.

Yes, the playoffs are always the goal, but when a team gets there, they want to be ready to win and the Marlins are not quite there yet. This is one of the youngest teams in baseball, and the ballclubs showed real promise this year.

This roster was led by outfielder Kyle Stowers both out in the field and swinging a bat, which led him to his first All-Star appearance, his first Gold Glove, and was named a Silver Slugger finalist. Even though he didn't win it isn't because he wasn't performing with the elite. However, it seems he could have rightfully taken it home.

The outfielder Silver Slugger is a little different than the other positions, as there are six finalists compared to three. Each position in the outfield doesn't get nominations. So there were six nominees with three winners and by the end of the night, Juan Soto, New York Mets, and Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks, rightfully took home two of them. The debate then comes with the final winner Kyle Tucker, Chicago Cubs.

Stowers vs. Tucker in 2025

Stowers hitting a ball in the first inning in a white unifor
Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

There is no question about Tucker and how good a player he is, which is why he had already won the award prior to 2025. It is also why the Houston Astros traded him, because he has done so well swinging a bat that he is looking at a super max contract this free agency that the organization didn't want to pay.

This year was not the same Tucker that has been seen throughout the years and had Stowers lost to let's say Pete Crow-Armstrong it would make more sense as PCA had more homers, hits and RBI, but it doesn't make any sense that Tucker took this over Stowers.

Stowers had more home runs and the same amount of RBI as Tucker despite 100 less at-bats as he spent a significant amount of time on the injured list. So did Tucker's past influence the voting?

Stowers

Tucker

At-Bats

399

500

Total Hits

155

133

Doubles

21

25

Triples

3

4

Home Runs

25

22

RBI

73

73

Drawn Walks

48

87

Strikeouts

125

88

Batting Average

.288

.266

On-Base Percentage

.368

.377

Slugging Percentage

.544

.461

OPS

.912

.841

The ballclub has to be super excited for the year that Stowers has had and not winning this doesn't diminish that by any means, but it doesn't seem fair that his stats were better than Tucker's in multiple fronts, but he still won.

Maddy Dickens
MADDY DICKENS

