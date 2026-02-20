Marlins Young Pitcher Could Be Breakout Candidate in 2026

When Miami Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix made the decision to trade pitchers Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers, it created a big opportunity for some of the Marlins' young pitchers. Going into spring training, after Sandy Alcantara, there are a lot of questions as to how the rest of the rotation is going shake out.

Miami is going to slowly begin to get some answers to those questions as spring training games are getting underway. Second-year manager Clayton McCullough has several options as to how he can go about filling out his starting rotation. One player that is going to have a lot of eyes on him is right-hander Max Meyer. If there is one pitcher ready to take advantage of the opportunity this spring, it's Meyer.

Marlins Max Meyer Tabbed As Potential Breakout Pitcher in 2026

Max Meyer | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

It's safe to say that if Miami is going to be a dark horse in the National League to make the playoffs, then they will need pitchers like Meyer to step up. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report tabbed Meyer as a potential breakout candidate for the Marlins this season.

"In the wake of the Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers trades, Meyer has gone from high-ceiling starter candidate to rotation necessity heading into 2026. The former No. 3 overall pick appeared to be on his way to a breakout last season when he opened the year with a 2.10 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 30 innings while logging four quality starts in his first five outings. Arm talent has never been the problem; he just needs to stay healthy,'' wrote Reuter.

The 26-year-old Minnesota native began the season well in 2025, but a left hip injury ended up costing him the rest of his season. Before his injury, Meyer went 3-5 with a 4.73 ERA in 64.2 innings with 68 strikeouts.

If he stayed healthy, it makes you wonder what the Marlins' playoff chances would have been after they finished four games out of the final National League wild-card spot in September.

Just how the rotation shakes out after Alcantara remains to be seen. In an ideal scenario for McCullough, he would secure the second or third spot in the rotation and be healthy. Eury Pérez is poised to take the other slot that Meyer doesn't.

There are questions surrounding more than just Miami's offense, which is why signing Pete Fairbanks as a closer was a big move that could be one of the more underrated ones this offseason.