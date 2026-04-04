How to Watch Max Meyer’s Latest Marlins Start: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Miami Marlins continue their series with the New York Yankees on Saturday night and it’s time for a reunion.

Game time is 7:05 p.m. eastern at Yankee Stadium.

The Marlins will reunite with pitcher Ryan Weathers, who was a part of their rotation last year. In the offseason, he was one of two starting pitchers that was traded away. The Marlins moved him for four prospects — center fielder Brendan Jones, outfielder Dillon Lewis, first baseman Dylan Jasso and shortstop Juan Matheus.

The Marlins (5-2) are coming off an 8-2 loss to the Yankees on Friday, which was New York’s home opener. The Yankees got to Marlins starter Eury Pérez, who allowed four runs in four innings on just two hits. From there, New York took advantage of the Marlins bullpen, which gave up four more runs.

Miami’s Xavier Edwards and Owen Caissie both hit home runs, with Caissie’s being his second of the season.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. New York Yankees

Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Where: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York

TV: Marlins.TV

Radio: 560AM WQAM, WAQI 710-AM

Pitching Matchup

Miami: RHP Max Meyer (0-0, 5.40) vs. New York Yankees: LHP Ryan Weathers (0-0, 2.08)

Meyer took a no-decision in his first start of the season, as he gave up five hits and three earned runs in five innings against Colorado. He also struck out five and walked two. Meyer is hoping to get through the entire season for the first time since he made his MLB debut in 2022. He made 12 starts last year for Miami, as he went 3-5 with a 4.73 ERA with 68 strikeouts and 20 walks in 64.2 innings.

Weathers took a no-decision in his first start with the Yankees, as he gave up four hits and one earned run against the Seattle Mariners. He struck out seven and walked two in 4.1 innings. Weathers made eight starts for the Marlins last season, as he went 2-2 with a 3.99 ERA. He struck out 37 and walked 12 in 38.1 innings. He made his MLB debut in 2021 with the San Diego Padres.

Marlins Injuries

10-Day Injured List: 1B Christopher Morel (left oblique strain), OF Kyle Stowers (Grade 1 right hamstring strain); OF Esteury Ruiz (high-grade left oblique strain); INF Maximo Acosta (Grade 1 left oblique strain); 60-Day Injured List: RHP Adam Mazur (UCL reconstruction with an internal brace, had surgery, out for season); RHP Ronny Henriquez (right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery, out for season).