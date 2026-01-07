The Miami Marlins farm system features many infield prospects that could have very high ceilings at the big league level. Prospects like Aiva Arquette, Starlyn Caba, Andrew Salas, and others have been making names for themselves as the top infielders down on the Marlins farm.

That naturally causes other infield prospects to be overlooked. One in particular who is still trying to tap into his potential to raise his ceiling, is making his way through the lower levels of the minor leagues, and looking to make a full breakout in Miami's system.

Abrahan Ramirez is a Marlins prospect to track in 2026. While he's hit only 3 HR in his pro career, he registered a 110 mph MaxEV in '25 (82nd%), with a 16.9% BB%, & 21.3% K%.



Continues to cut down on the swing-and-miss as he progresses through the system. pic.twitter.com/ajijspXxQv — Tobey Schulman (@tschulmanreport) January 6, 2026

Abrahan Ramirez, a 21-year-old second, and third base prospect is coming off of his first full season in the Marlins organization. Before this past season however, Ramirez would spend three seasons in the New York Yankees organization.

Ramirez was part of the return in the trade package that sent Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the Yankees. For New York fans, they now had to part ways with a promising teenage prospect and for Miami fans, they could now hope that he continued his success in their system.

Ramirez played two seasons in the Dominican Summer League with the Yankees system, recording a batting average over .300 in both seasons, with 14 stolen bases in a single season back in 2023.

He made his transition state-side in 2024, playing 49 games at the complex, where he slashed .348/.447/.513. That would be it for his time with New York, as his first taste of affiliated ball would come with the Marlins.

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In 91 games with Low-A Jupiter, Ramirez would slash .238/.372/.302, with 19 doubles, and 14 stolen bases. It was apparent the change to a full season of A-ball was something that Ramirez would need to adjust to.

When looking at his plate discipline from 2025, Ramirez walked at a rate over 16%, while keeping the strikeout rate close to 21%. A pull-heavy hitter who isn't aggressive at the plate, Ramirez could very well breakout if he can improve on one thing in particular.

According to his FanGraphs page, Ramirez generated a majority of his contact on the ground, with a 48.7% ground ball rate. If he can lift the ball more in 2026, he can possibly see more success in the batters box.

He's shown in the early years of his professional career that he can excel offensively, and after his first full season in Low-A, he can certainly prove that he can make the improvements necessary to have a full breakout in 2026.

