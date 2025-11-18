MLB Insider Makes Compelling Case For Marlins to Trade a Pitcher This Offseason

After a surprising 2025 season that saw the Miami Marlins more than exceed their preseason expectations under first-year manager Clayton McCullough, it's going to be a big offseason in South Florida.

The biggest question is going to be surrounding their top two right-handed pitchers, Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera. Both are going to draw a lot of interest, and either one could bring back a return that the Marlins need for next season if they are traded.

It is not a guarantee, however, that they trade either one, but Jeff Passan of ESPN made the case on why one of them could be traded.

Why Marlins Could Deal One of Their Top Pitchers

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Alcantara and Cabrera get a lot of the headlines when it comes to Miami's rotation and rightfully so. They do have some young arms that are ready to make the jump to the majors. Jon Morosi of MLB Network said that the Marlins have some serious pitching depth. Passan doubled down on that in making the case for trading one of their top two pitchers.

"Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, RHP, Miami: With Thomas White and Robby Snelling on the come, the Marlins soon could have a rotation surplus. They need bats, and dealing either would satisfy that need,'' Passan wrote.

Most contenders would be in on either pitcher should the Marlins make either available. They don't plan to trade either one and intend to run it back with both next season, but that could change if someone blows them away with an offer.

That could come from the Boston Red Sox, who have an abundance of outfielders and could look to move one. Jarren Duran could be a piece that would really solidify their outfield. He would also give Miami a left-handed bat and someone with tremendous speed on the bases.

What about the New York Yankees? Could the Marlins look to add first baseman Ben Rice in a deal? Miami needs a power bat at first base, and Rice is young and would provide that. Don't count out other contenders looking to add a pitcher to put them over the top and call Miami.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Miami run it back in 2026 with both Alcantara and Cabrera. They took a giant step forward in 2025, and with a young core in place, some additions this offseason could vault them into the race in the National League East next season and get them back into the postseason after missing it the last two years.

