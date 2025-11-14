MLB Writer Declares Marlins as Surprising Free Agent Destination

This is shaping up to be an interesting offseason for the Miami Marlins. They enter it with more questions than answers, but they are coming off a 2025 season that saw them take a step forward under first-year manager Clayton McCullough.

Taking over for Skip Schumaker and one year after the Marlins lost 100 games in 2024, after making the playoffs in 2023, they hung around in the National League Wild Card race into September before fading. They finished just four games behind the Cincinnati Reds for the final spot, but a 79-83 season was better than a lot of people thought they would have.

They have some questions this winter as to whether or not they'll trade some pitchers, but they also would like to be somewhat aggressive in free agency. It's going to be hard to do, but Zachary D. Rymer from Bleacher Report ranked all 30 teams as free agent destinations, and Miami came in right in the middle at No. 15.

Miami Ranked 15th as a 2025-26 Free Agency Destination

Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Ranking the Marlins in the middle of the pack is a little surprising, but as Rymer pointed out, not many teams can dangle out a no-state tax income to free agents. Aside from that, free agent spending this offseason might be an issue. Last year, Miami's payroll was $70 million, and he projects it to be around $59 million in 2026.

"The Marlins rank 24th in free-agent spending since 1993, but past might not actually be prologue in this case. According to Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Marlins are "showing a greater interest in spending" than in years past. If so, their ceiling may go beyond the $70 million they spent this year,'' Rymer wrote.

Rosenthal and Sammon of The Athletic (subscription required) did list the Marlins as a team that might spend more this offseason, but just how far they will go to land some free agents remains to be seen. They won't be in the race for Framber Valdez or Dylan Cease, but maybe a player or two in a lower tier.

"The Marlins pulled off a 17-win swing from 2024 to 2025, and they do have a solid foundation of players in guys like Kyle Stowers, Edward Cabrera, Eury Pérez and (assuming he sticks around) Sandy Alcantara. If they do add this winter, a playoff run in 2026 could be possible,'' Rymer added.

Alcantara is the wild card this offseason. The Marlins sent mixed signals about their plans for him this offseason, but the case can be made to keep him and run it back with Edward Cabrera, too. There are two top-of-the-rotation arms that Miami can certainly roll out in a National League East that is loaded with questions behind the Philadelphia Phillies.

