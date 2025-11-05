One Offseason Prediction Has Marlins Making a Pivotal Decision This Winter
The Miami Marlins are entering a pivotal offseason with some big decisions. The biggest could end up being what do they do with their top two starting pitchers; Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera.
There is no doubt that if the Marlins make either player available, there would be plenty of suitors for them. A lot of the contenders will likely come calling, and the question would be, does any offer get Miami's front office to the point where they actually make a trade?
Now that the World Series is over, expect things to happen quickly with the general manager meetings taking place next week in Las Vegas. Mike Axisa of CBS Sports made some predictions for the upcoming offseason, and there is one that should make Marlins fans happy.
Miami Predicted to Keep Ace Pitcher This Offseason
Axisa made 10 bold predictions for the offseason. He predicted Miami will not trade Alcantara this winter. However, he did leave the door open for a move next summer ahead of the trade deadline.
"Anyway, this bold prediction says the Marlins will again keep Alcantara this offseason, even though conditions have never seemed riper for a trade. He's healthy, he finished the year well, and he's inching closer to free agency (one year plus one club option remaining on his contract). Now's the time to trade him. Instead, I'll say the Marlins hang on to Alcantara and hope a more robust trade market develops at next summer's trade deadline,'' wrote Axisa.
Was the Marlins' 2025 season, which saw them finish just four games out of the final National League Wild Card spot a fluke? It may have been one year after a 100-loss season, but some promising young players are in place that create hope for the future.
Gabe Kapler was recently hired as Miami's new general manager, and he'll be part of the decision- making process this winter. Part of that will be listening to any offers that should come their way for Alcantara, but in a division that is seeing the Atlanta Braves headed for a retool or rebuild and the New York Mets facing several key offseason decisions, the path to competing isn't too far-fetched for the Marlins.
Holding onto Alcantara to begin the season makes a lot of sense, and if things do go south by the time the trade deadline rolls around, then they could revisit a possible move.