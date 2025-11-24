Promising Marlins Southpaw Prospect Signs with Rockies on Minor League Deal

The Miami Marlins are in an intriguing position when it comes to their 2025-26 offseason, as a manager change last offseason and some new coaching staff additions, there is work to do to continue to build the roster, but also work to build it to fit their schematic style.

With an extremely young roster already, the focus will likely be to deal away from a position of strength, likely pitching, to try and add some more young controllable talent to their starting lineup.

Additionally, the roster will just be overhauled at the seams, with some depth options being moved on from, in favor of adding other players to the 40-man. With that, a couple of moves have been made already, including the release of pitching prospect Adam Laskey a few days ago.

Laskey looked very promising in Double-A this past season, but when he got promoted to Triple-A, his numbers fell quite drastically, and he just was not seen as a long-term future piece to the Marlins' plan. Shortly after his release, however, he signed on with a new team to try and find some playing time, and he should be able to find some, given the franchise has openings for pitchers.

Where Did Adam Laskey Choose to Sign for Next Season?

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Following his release due to electing free agency back on Nov. 10, Laskey went out in search of a new team quite quickly, and he ended up recently signing with the Colorado Rockies, as was reported by Aram Leighton of Just Baseball.

The Rockies are a team that has desperately needed to add some pitching depth over the last few years, especially after a brutal showing in 2025, and while Laskey is not a front-end starter in the rotation, he could provide some positive depth.

In Triple-A last season, Laskey had a 0-4 record with a 4.68 ERA, 1.531 WHIP, 25 strikeouts, 19 walks, seven home runs allowed and one balk registered. However, in Double-A, he had a 2-5 record with a 3.76 ERA, 1.291 WHIP, 50 strikeouts, 13 walks, only one home run allowed and 55 hits allowed.

He has shown to be a promising strike thrower and has the capabilities to become a long-relief type in the MLB someday, as he tends to start off strong in his appearances, then slow down a bit. He started 19 of his 27 games in 2025, so he has experience both out of the bullpen and as a starter, but overall, his stuff seems to play better in relief.

