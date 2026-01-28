Angels Claim Right-Handed Pitcher from Marlins in Latest Transaction

In recent weeks, the Miami Marlins have been caught up in a flurry of moves, ranging from free agent signings to trades.

One of their latest moves involved a trade with the San Francisco Giants, in which the Marlins received catcher Carlos Martinez in exchange for cash. Two days earlier, Miami and the Colorado Rockies reached an agreement to trade right-hander Bradley Blalock to the Marlins for Jake Brooks.

Now, another move involves one of Miami's right-handed pitchers once again. This time, the Los Angeles Angels are coming into play.

Osvaldo Bido Finds New Home

Athletics pitcher Osvaldo Bido | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

After the Marlins designated 30-year-old Osvaldo Bido for assignment on Jan. 20, just a few days after claiming him off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays, Bido is once again preparing to land with a new franchise as the Angels claimed him off waivers.He now finds himself moving across the map in a short period of time. However, he might not be done moving just yet.

During his 2025 campaign with the Athletics, he registered a 5.87 ERA and 68 strikeouts across 79.2 innings pitched through 26 games, 10 of which he started. His season didn't play out the way many had hoped.

Throughout his professional career, which officially began in 2023 with his debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates, he has been considered good, but not quite good enough to attract ballclubs.

His most productive season was in 2024 when he logged a 3.41 ERA and 63 strikeouts across 63.1 innings pitched through 16 games and nine starts. This was a substantial improvement from his rookie year with the Pirates, which ended with a 5.86 ERA.

As noted by Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors, "He has worked as an up-and-down swingman in recent years with some encouraging results at times. However, he is now out of options."

It's likely that he find himself on waivers once again, and being shipped off to another franchise. His career is filled with instability right now as he patiently waits for a ballclub to take a chance on him. Perhaps with stability and a sense of permanency, he will be able to find his groove on the mound.

In order to know for sure, a franchise is going to need to grant him some opportunities to take the field. Only time will tell if Los Angeles will be the ballclub to do that, or if another team will pick him up.

