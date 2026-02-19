The Rising Star Ready to Lead the Marlins Into Huge 2026 Season

The Miami Marlins have been active this offseason in trading away some players they don't feel fit the plans for the franchise, while bringing in new faces to help make an impact on the roster now. But after a few seasons in Miami, there has been one star player who has emerged and improved each season.

That player is former first-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, Xavier Edwards. Edwards not only fits the bill for the Marlins trading away players to ensure their future is intact, having acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays, but he also embodies the rise of the Marlins as a playoff threat for 2026.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Edwards Projected to Lead Miami Into the Future

Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards (9) reacts after scoring the winning run. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With the 2026 campaign right around the corner, it marks the fourth season in the MLB for Edwards, all with Miami. Throughout his three seasons, the Marlins second baseman has improved his WAR each year, making him one of the brightest stars they have at the pro level today.

According to MLB.com's Theo DeRosa, Brent Maguire, and Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru, Edwards is projected to lead the Marlins in WAR this season at 2.6, while a handful of his teammates, such as Kyle Stowers, Otto Lopez, and Sandy Alcantara, are also projected for a 2.0 WAR or above.

In 2025, Edwards had a 3.2 WAR, marking a career high. It's a little difficult for a player like Edwards to see his WAR total increase, given he's all contact and speed, and not a lot of power. In three seasons, he's hit four home runs, but holds a career .298 AVG and has stolen 63 bases, 27 coming last season.

Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards (9) celebrates his RBI double. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

But with projections on his side, it wouldn't be off color to see Edwards stand out for Miami this season and become the leader on the squad. His ability for clutch hitting and above-average fielding could be enough to earn him his first National League All-Star appearance.

Edwards becomes arbitration eligible after this season, meaning it's his best chance to get a substantial pay raise should this campaign go well for him. One way he can improve is by increasing his OPS, which fell below league average last season at .650.

But for a player who rarely strikes out and is effective when he reaches base, whether that be via a walk or a base hit, he is valuable to this Marlins team, as they look to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2023.