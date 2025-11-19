These Four Marlins Prospects Boosted Their Stock in the AFL

The 2025 Arizona Fall League season was a very successful one for the Miami Marlins farm system. Four prospects (two hitters and two pitchers) from the organization excelled, and after the way they produced, boosted their stock, and should only continue to rise up the Marlins ranks.

The most notable performance throughout the entire fall league out of the Miami organization came from right-handed pitcher Karson Milbrandt. The Marlins' No. 18 prospect on MLB Pipeline ranked first among all AFL pitchers with 15.53 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milbrandt's pitch-mix played very well in the desert. While he struggled to limit walks and hard-hit contact, he cemented the fact that he has some of the best strikeout stuff in all of minor league baseball. He finished second in the AFL with 23 strikeouts.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Karson Milbrandt during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The other pitcher from Miami's organization that helped raise his stock was 25-year-old left-handed pitcher Jack Sellinger. The former 14th round selection in the 2023 draft also showed strong swing-and-miss stuff in the AFL.

In seven innings pitched, Sellinger struck out 12 while only walking two batters. When looking at his arsenal breakdown on Prospect Savant, his curveball was incredibly effective, generating a 59.1% Whiff%.

The most notable bat to participate in the AFL this year was Marlins No. 5 prospect Starlyn Caba. The switch-hitting 19-year-old looked incredible in his 18 game stretch in the desert.

In 88 plate appearances, Caba slashed .297/.409/.419 with an .828 OPS. Not known for his power, Caba hit two home runs with three doubles.

When looking at Caba's advanced profile from the AFL, he showed a bat that limited whiff at an elite rate while providing both defensively and on the bases. His production is arguably the most encouraging of any Miami prospect.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Miami Marlins infielder Starlyn Caba during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The final prospect from the Marlins system that rose their stock in the AFL was No. 26 prospect Fenwick Trimble. After posting an .884 OPS in the month of August, Trimble generated enough noise to earn a spot in the AFL. Where he slashed .265/.388/.412 with an .800 OPS in 21 games.

Trimble's approach at the plate all fall was great. He walked nearly as much as he struck out, with 13 walks to 14 strikeouts. With two homers, four doubles, and 11 stolen bases, Trimble continued to generate buzz around his name.

Now in Double-A, Trimble may have just accelerated his 2027 estimated time of arrival to the Major Leagues.

After a strong fall campaign from nearly a handful of Miami's notable prospects, it's clear the organization has depth from the top end of the system to the bottom. The future for these four after their strong fall campaigns is proving to be bright.

