This Marlins Prospect Has Impressed in Venezuelan Winter League
After a surprisingly successful year in 2025 based on what people expected out of the Miami Marlins, the organization will be looking to build upon what transpired heading into the upcoming campaign.
The offseason in professional baseball allows both Major League veterans and minor league prospects to improve their game on their own or in one of the many fall and winter leagues across the western hemisphere.
The most notable are the Arizona Fall League and the Dominican Winter League. The Venezuelan Winter League often goes overlooked, but one Marlins prospect has been shining against his competition in that under-the-radar circuit.
Maximo Acosta Is Turning Heads in Venezuelan Winter League
Maximo Acosta, a 22-year-old shortstop who is ranked No. 23 in Miami's top 30 prospects, has been among one of the VEWL’s best. In 11 games played for La Guaira at the time of writing, he has slashed .340/.373/.532.
Across that stretch, Acosta blasted two home runs, three doubles and hit the double-digit mark with 10 runs batted in. That is encouraging production for the Caracas native, who’s been no stranger to strong performances in fall and winter leagues.
Back in 2024, Acosta participated in the Arizona Fall League where he had similar production. In 20 games for the Surprise Saguaros, he slashed .338/.413/.521. He only hit one homer, but he did have eight doubles during his time in the desert.
The Marlins will hope that Acosta can use this experience as a building block for a successful 2026 season. After making his Major League debut back on Aug. 18 this year, there will be higher expectations for the youngster to contribute at the highest level.
After making his debut, he recorded 11 hits in 19 games played. He notably hit a home run for his first career Major League hit, and he hit two more in his stint at the big league level.
Acosta struck out 17 times while recording just six walks. For a hitter who walked at a rate north of 10% in Triple-A this past season, Miami will be looking closely during Spring Training to see how the plate discipline has improved over the winter.
Acosta has also shown the ability to be a threat on the basepaths. He’s been a consistent 20-40 stolen base player over his young professional career, with 33 stolen bases this past season in Triple-A Jacksonville.
If he can take his productive showing in Venezuela with him into spring training, then the Marlins will have yet another young promising player who can help make an impact on a team that is looking to continue their upwards trend in the gauntlet that is the National League East.