Marlins Spring Training Preview as Miami Starts Chase for Playoff Berth

The Miami Marlins have set their sights on a return to the playoffs as they head to spring training this week.

The Marlins will hold spring training at their team facility in Jupiter, Fla., which they share with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Marlins are gearing up for the regular season, as they will open their season by hosting the Colorado Rockies on March 27 at loanDepot park in Miami. Miami has made a couple of key free agent signings and a couple of significant trades that have remade the team, especially the starting rotation.

Can the Marlins get back to the postseason? Spring training is where the road begins. Here’s a full preview, with roster, schedule, reporting dates and things to watch.

Miami Marlins Spring Training Preview

Miami Marlins shortstop Xavier Edwards (9) and second base Otto Lopez. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Where: Jupiter, Fla., is the spring training home for the Marlins.

Workout Dates: Pitchers and catchers will report and have their first workout on Wednesday, Feb. 11. Position players can report earlier but must arrive for their first workout on Feb. 16. Players who are participating in the World Baseball Classic will likely arrive before their assigned reporting date.

Workout schedule: Workouts schedules are variable and are usually open to fans.

World Baseball Classic Players: In late February, the Marlins that are participating in the WBC will leave camp and head for their respective training camps. The length of their absences will depend on how their teams perform. The Marlins participating include:

Sandy Alcantara (Dominican Republic), Agustín Ramírez (Dominican Republic), Owen Caissie (Canada), Liam Hicks (Canada), Otto Lopez (Canada), Yidde Cappe (Cuba), Ian Lewis (Great Britain), Michael Peterson (Great Britain), Jakob Marsee (Italy), Javier Sanoja (Venezuela) and Jared Serna (Mexico).

WBC exhibition games are held from March 3-4. The Marlins will host Team Israel on March 4.

Three Things to Watch

Miami Marlins pinch hitter Connor Norby. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

All Those Prospects: The Marlins are buying into more youth this season. They brought in Chicago Cubs prospect Owen Caissie via trade to be their starting right fielder. Two young pitching prospects in Thomas White and Robby Snelling will get every chance to prove that they’re worth a spot in the rotation. Catcher Joe Mack will push for a roster spot. For a team that is already brimming with youth, these four could change the face of the team for 2026 and beyond.

Christopher Morel: The only significant offensive free agent signing has power and can hit for average. But the Marlins have brought him in to play a new position — first base. He’s never played there before. He signed a one-year deal for $2 million. It’s his chance to prove he isn’t a stopgap.

Connor Norby: If there is a young star with more questions to answer than any other on this team it’s Norby, whose bat faltered last season and caused him to lose playing time. Three trips to the injured list didn’t help. There has been thought that a position change is possible after an up-and-down 2025.

Spring Training Roster (as of Feb. 8)

Miami Marlins pitcher Calvin Faucher. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

40-Man Roster

Pitchers: Garrett Acton, Sandy Alcantara, Lake Bachar, Anthony Bender, Bradley Blalock, Pete Fairbanks, Calvin Faucher, Dax Fulton, Braxton Garrett, Cade Gibson, Ryan Gusto, Ronny Henriquez, Janson Junk, William Kempner, Adam Mazur, Max Meyer, Andrew Nardi, Eury Pérez, Michael Petersen, Tyler Phillips, Josh Simpson, Josh White.

Catchers: Liam Hicks, Joe Mack, Agustín Ramírez.

Infielders: Maximo Acosta, Deyvison De Los Santos, Xavier Edwards, Otto Lopez, Connor Norby, Graham Pauley, Javier Sanoja, Jared Serna.

Outfielders: Owen Caissie, Griffin Conine, Heriberto Hernández, Jakob Marsee, Christopher Morel, Esteury Ruiz, Kyle Stowers

Non-Roster Invitations

Pitchers: Nigel Belgrave, Zach Brzykcy, Josh Ekness, Stephen Jones, Justin King, Evan McKendry, Karson Milbrandt, Patrick Monteverde, Jack Ralston, Robby Snelling, Dale Stanavich, Jesus Tinoco, Samuel Vasquez, Thomas White, Tyler Zuber.

Catchers: Bennett Hostetler, Ryan Ignoffo, Sam Praytor.

Infielders: Jesús Bastidas, Jacob Berry, Dylan Jasso, Nathan Martorella, Brian Navarreto, Johnny Olmstead.

Outfielders: Kemp Alderman, Matthew Etzel, Daniel Johnson, Brendan Jones, Dillon Lewis, Andrew Pintar, Fenwick Trimble

Spring Training, Exhibition Game Schedule

Miami Marlins center fielder Jakob Marsee. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

All games Eastern; Home Games in bold and at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Times subject to change. Television and radio to be announced. (SS) – split squad games; *-WBC exhibition games.

Feb. 21 at New York Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Feb. 22 vs. Washington, 1:10 p.m.

Feb. 23 at St. Louis, 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 24 vs. Philadelphia, 1:10 p.m.

Feb. 25 vs. Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Feb. 26 at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Feb. 27 at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 28 vs. St. Louis, 1:10 p.m.

March 1 at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

March 2 at St. Louis, 1:05 p.m.

March 3 vs. Israel*, 1:10 p.m.

March 5 vs. Houston, 1:10 p.m.

March 6 vs. New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.

March 7 at Houston, 12:05 p.m.

March 8 vs. St. Louis, 1:10 p.m.

March 9 at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.

March 10 vs Washington, 1:10 p.m.

March 11 vs. Houston, 1:10 p.m.

March 13 at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.

March 14 at Washington (SS), 12:05 p.m.

March 14 vs. St. Louis (SS), 1:10 p.m.

March 15 at Houston, 1:05 p.m.

March 16 vs. Toronto, 1:10 p.m.

March 17 vs. New York Mets, 1:10 p.m.

March 18 at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

March 19 Marlins prospects at Astros prospects, 1:05 p.m.

March 20 vs. Washington (SS), 1:10 p.m.

March 20 at Houston (SS), 6:05 p.m.

March 21 at St. Louis, 1:05 p.m.

March 22 vs. New York Mets, 1:10 p.m.

