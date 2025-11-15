Why the Marlins Must Add to Their Starting Rotation This Offseason

When looking at the payroll of the Miami Marlins this season one would guess they were the worst team in baseball as the organization spent the least amount of money amongst all 30 teams, but that wasn't the case. In fact the Marlins were right on the cusp of making the playoffs as the ballclub fell four games short of a postseason appearance.

Now, this is one of the youngest rosters in baseball, so some of their star players like Xavier Edwards and Kyle Stowers are still in pre-arbitration meaning they still can't negotiate a different salary for the upcoming season. This means that the Marlins have the opportunity to enter into free agency and make some moves where the team is arguably the weakest, their pitching staff.

The Marlins have proved that they aren't willing to spend money like the Dodgers or the Yankees, which means the organization won't pursue a guy like Chris Bassitt, but there are a few that could be more of a gamble, but could be a big reward like Aaron Civale or Michael Soroka.

A Desperate Need for a Strong Arm

By the end of the year the Marlins found themselves in the bottom third of baseball across the board in pitching and if management doesn't address it they will once again be on the outside looking into the playoffs in 2026.

4.60 ERA (25th/26th)

Total Hits (22nd)

Earned Runs (26th)

Home Runs (22nd)

Hit Batters (21st)

Total Strikeouts (22nd)

Sandy Alcantara was the go-to guy in their starting rotation and is also the highest paid player right now, but he didn't come through for them in really anyway. He was one of two starters on the Marlins to post an ERA over 5.00 and even though he pitched in 40 more innings than Edward Cabrera he still trailed him in strikeouts.

With that in mind both Soroka and Civale could be viable options for the Marlins to pursuit, both finished the year with the Chicago Cubs.

Soroka only threw one game for the Cubs before he was shut down for the regular season with a shoulder strain, but he made appearances in two games out of the bullpen in the playoffs. Soroka has had his fair share of injuries, but usually when he is able to stay on the mound consistently he has at least been better than what the Marlins have on their staff right now.

Civale was passed around in 2025 as he found himself on three different rosters, but seemed to be a nice fit for the Cubs even though he came out of the bullpen despite being a starter for most of his career. So, even if he can't fully take on a starters work load, he would be a nice addition to their relief staff.

With Soroka's injuries and Civale's inconsistencies it isn't an ideal situation, but maybe one the Marlins can afford. Either of these two would be a gamble, but in the end could be a high reward and if the Marlins aren't willing to spend the big bucks guys like these are their best case.

