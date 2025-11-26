Will the Marlins Lock In Eury Pérez Long-Term if He Reaches All-Star Level?

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez is a vital piece to the Marlins' rotation. The 22-year-old fiery right-hander is coming into a critical 2026 campaign.

We are seeing a trend of baseball clubs handing out long-term contracts to young players in their early to mid-20s. Wander Franco, Fernando Tatis Jr, Jackson Merrill, and Julio Rodriguez are some of the best examples of signing big contracts.

Perez is recovering from Tommy John Surgery. The management might be skeptical or hesitant to give him a contract for more than 10 years anytime soon. It’s understandable.

We also need to remember that players have more resources at their disposal—high-tech equipment, better strength conditioning, etc. Perez would be in good hands. As serious as this injury may be, Eury is still young and can impact the game in significant ways.

If Perez produces in 2026 and 2027, will the Marlins extend him?

What Numbers Must Perez Need In The Next Few Seasons to Receive Massive Extension?

Aug 24, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez (39) tosses a baseball against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Numbers are intriguing in sports, especially in baseball. Perez can get his wishes if he can secure a pair of All-Star selections, two double-digit win seasons, 150 strikeouts, and at least a 2.50 ERA.

It may be asking a lot for a young player, but this is what it takes to make the big bucks in the big leagues. The competition is fierce. It’s a hard-fought baseball game, and there’s always someone trying to take your spot.

Now, management might try to limit his innings and keep him from blowing out his arm. Whether pitchers go to distance in a game or not, injuries can happen at any given moment. Perez is a pitcher with a lot of hunger and determination. He’s not going to want to be limited.

Perez has the potential to be a future ace on this team. He has all the tools and mechanics. He knows how to pound the strike zone and fool hitters. Sandy Alcantara is the current ace, and he’s been a mentor to Perez for a few years now. So Perez is learning from the best.

Alcantara still has one more year left on his contract, and there’s no guarantee that he will be wearing a Marlins uniform in 2027. Therefore, Miami hopes Perez becomes everything they expect.

A solid seven-year contract extension with a possibility of an eight-year contract will pay off for Perez and the Marlins if the young stud performs at a high level for the 2026 and ‘27 seasons.

Perez finished the 2025 season with a 7-6 record, 4.25 ERA, and 105 strikeouts in 20 starts.