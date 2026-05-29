Struggling Marlins Pitcher Emerging as Top Trade Candidate

There are still over two months before the MLB trade deadline comes in early August. When it comes to the Miami Marlins, there are likely to be several players that other teams would covet.

The one name that will be mentioned the most is right-handed starter, Sandy Alcantara. He has been rumored to be dealt for some time, but the president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix, has not moved him. Over the winter, starters Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers were traded to the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees, respectively. Both trades got the Marlins a return of prospects, including Owen Caissie.

If Bendix was going to move Alcantara this summer, he's going to need him to turn things around, a tough stretch that is seeing him get hit hard. The month of May has not been too kind to him, and he is coming off an outing against the Toronto Blue Jays where he allowed eight earned runs on 10 hits, three home runs, in 5.2 innings.

Most scouts and teams know how good Alcantara's stuff is, but one name that is emerging and potentially being the biggest trade deadline chip for a closer is Miami's Pete Fairbanks.

Marlins Closer Pete Fairbanks Could Become Top Bullpen Arm at the Trade Deadline

Pete Fairbanks | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There are likely to be some big names available at the deadline for closers. Aroldis Chapman of the Boston Red Sox is going to be a name that could be available, while Josh Hader's return with the Houston Astros will be closely watched. If Houston hangs around in the race, that might change things for the Astros, but all signs are pointing to Fairbanks being one of the top bullpen arms that could become available.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed Fairbanks as the top closer, right now, who could be moved. However, his numbers might say otherwise. He has an ERA of 7.07, but he has saved six of his eight chances so far this season. In 14 innings, he has 21 strikeouts with seven walks. However, he has allowed as many runs, 12, as he has had hits.

There are a lot of questions surrounding the 2027 MLB season, with a potential work stoppage looming. Fairbanks came to South Florida in free agency on a one-year, $13 million deal, and playing on an expiring contract makes him a big trade chip for Bendix. There will be a handful of contenders looking for backend help at the deadline, and Fairbanks should be a player Bendix can get a fair return for.