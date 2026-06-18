The First Baseman That Solves a Contending Marlins’ Offensive Dilemma

The Miami Marlins had hoped Christopher Morel would be a cheap solution to their first base dilemma in 2026. But he's been anything but that.

Certainly, an injury to start the season kept him out far longer than Miami had hoped. But Miami has used seven players at first base and has given most of the reps to Connor Norby. One of two players the Marlins picked up in a trade with Baltimore two years ago, Norby is a defensive liability at third base, and his bat still hasn’t quite come around.

Liam Hicks has logged games there and has All-Star numbers. But he in a tandem with Joe Mack behind the plate and the Marlins can't use them there as often as they would like.

Miami is on the fringe of contention, especially after beating Philadelphia, 12-4, on Wednesday. They have one of the lowest payrolls in baseball and one or two key moves could put them in position to contend for a wild card berth.

If they're in that position in late July, solving their first base issue might provide them a pathway to the playoffs. And there's one player who could fit the bill for the Marlins.

Marlins Should Target This First Baseman

Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras. | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

ESPN’s trade deadline preview had the Marlins as a potential trade parter with Boston to acquire Willson Contreras. It would be a wise move for several reasons.

First, the former catcher is an everyday first baseman now and he’s producing power like a first baseman should. He is slashing .294/.389/.551 with 16 home runs and 43 RBI. He’s in his first season in Boston but he’s produced at least 20 or more home runs in four of the last five seasons. He’s on his way to making that five out of six.

That's more powerful than anything the Marlins have at that position right now. Contreras would help Miami reconfigure its lineup and allow it to better distribute the power it has up and down the order. He would also give the Marlins a durable presence at the position. Contreras played 135 games there in 2025 for St. Louis.

Miami's low payroll also gives them gives it the chance to easily take on the remainder of his contract. He's playing on the fourth year of a five-year deal that he signed with the Cardinals that goes through 2027. Miami would only be on the hook for the final year of the $87.5 million deal which comes with a team option in 2028 that Miami wouldn't have to exercise.

Miami might have to give up a bit more to get Contreras for more than a year. It would also have to overcome Contreras' full no-trade clause for 2026. For a contending Miami Marlins, it’s a smart deal with only short-term payroll pain.