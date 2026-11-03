The One Marlins’ High-Velocity Arm to Take Over the 9th Inning

The Miami Marlins are entering the offseason wondering how to make their bullpen successful.

Baseball is an incredible sport, particularly when we witness phenomenal comeback stories. There's one player on the Marlins roster who could be the team's 2027 Comeback Player of the Year.

The Reliever that Miami Desperately Needs to Become the Ultimate Leader for the Bullpen

Miami Marlins pitcher Ronny Henriquez Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first season with the Marlins, the 26-year-old Ronny Henriquez posted a 2.22 ERA and seven saves in 69 appearances. Granted, Henriquez had 98 strikeouts. The Marlins were missing his services last season. Henriquez was out all season due to an elbow injury.

Henriquez continues his rehab sessions in the Dominican Republic. What he brings to the bullpen is dynamic. Henriquez has tremendous stuff. The Marlins struggle big time in late games because they don't have a consistent bullpen. Depending on how Henriquez rehabs and comes back, the team will be looking to him to become the ultimate leader of this bullpen. His talent is undeniable.

Injuries always get in the way of something brewing. If the Marlins as a team collectively can stay healthy, then their winning record should improve by 10 more games. Henriquez has 30-35 save-caliber ability.

The Marlins don't want to be in a position where they will load their bullpen with veterans. Perhaps one veteran, but the rest should be young relievers. The coaches should closely evaluate Henriquez, and if he doesn't miss a step, then put him as the closer for the 2027 season. Go big or go home. There's no time to waste when there's a group of talent on this roster.

Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara is back with the team. We need to keep this veteran pitcher happy and surround him with more talent in the bullpen. The bullpen must make sure that a good outing from a starting pitcher doesn't go to waste. Heriquez can have a big impact on this team for the next 4-5 years. He's still young and has a lot of firepower.

The Marlins from the 2025 and 2026 seasons are teams that failed to make the playoffs, but have shown some improvements in certain departments. The 2027 season is about putting all of those lessons together and making the jump to October baseball. Having the postseason in South Florida is a whole different atmosphere. The fans haven't experienced a full playoff series in their hometown since 2003.

It's up to the bullpen and the rest of the lineup to make this a reality, or should we say it starts with the front office management doing their due diligence, and then the players have to go out there and perform.