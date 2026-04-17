Thomas White Dominates in Return to Marlins’ Top Minor League Affiliate

Thomas White is done with his minor league injury rehab assignment. He announced that with a dominant performance for the Miami Marlins’ top affiliate.

The Marlins elevated him to Triple-A Jacksonville before Thursday’s game with Charlotte. It was his first start back at Jacksonville since the end of last season. All he did was pitch like the left-hander Miami hopes will be an asset to their Major League rotation one day.

White pitched four innings, allowed two hits and two runs, only one of which was earned. White threw 72 pitches, 47 of which were strikes. The most striking part of the outing was that he struck out eight hitters and walked none.

Thomas White’s Strong Start

Thomas White has 5 K's in 2 IP to start his 2026 Triple-A @JaxShrimp debut.



Watch the @Marlins' No. 1 prospect LIVE: https://t.co/ahTqRXbsvv pic.twitter.com/6Hrmi3IKkj — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 16, 2026

White started the game by retiring the side in order with two strikeouts in the first inning. He punched out all three outs in the second inning, but he also allowed a solo home run to Drew Romo, who has played 19 Major League games, all with Colorado.

He struck out two more hitters in the third inning, retiring the side in order. Things got a bit sideways in the fourth inning due to defense. Charlotte’s Korey Lee reached first base on a Jumbo Shrimp throwing error with one out, followed by Lee stealing second. White then recorded his eighth strikeout, followed by a Romo single that scored Lee, which was an unearned run. Romo was caught stealing to end the inning and White’s game.

White’s debut at Triple-A was encouraging for the Marlins’ ability to build depth for the starting rotation. White entered spring training as a non-roster invitee with an outside chance of making the opening-day starting rotation, but a Grade 1 right oblique strain early in camp derailed any chance of him impressing Marlins leadership. The rest of spring training was about getting White healthy enough to return to the Triple-A rotation.

Considered the Marlins’ No. 1 prospect per MLB Pipeline, he threw two rehab games at Class-A Jupiter to build up for Jacksonville. He went 0-2 with a .300 ERA in six innings, as he struck out 10 and walked six in six innings. Batters only hit .150 against him.

White making the MLB roster would have been a long-shot, injury or not. He only made two starts at Jacksonville at the end of last season, part of a 2025 campaign in which he pitched for three different affiliates and went 4-3 with a 2.31 ERA in 22 starts, with 145 strikeouts and 51 walks in 89.2 innings.

More starts like Thursday in Jacksonville could position him to be an option for the starting rotation when Miami needs a starter due to injury or performance. With a career strikeout rate of 14.6 per nine innings, he has a shot at being a dominant MLB starter down the line.