How to Watch Marlins Wrap up Series with Mets: TV, Radio, Streaming

The Miami Marlins are looking to get a sweep over the New York Mets on Sunday afternoon.

Pitching has been on point for the Marlins as they allowed a combined two runs in the first two games.

Mets vs Marlins Preview

Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Mets are last in the NL East with a 22-30 record. Miami is fourth in the division with a 24-29 record.

On Saturday night, the game ball belonged to Marlins starter Max Meyer. Meyer tossed seven innings, allowed just one hit, and recorded eight strikeouts in 95 pitches. Meyer improves his record this season by going 5-0 with an impressive 2.52 ERA, 68 strikeouts, and a 1.05 WHIP.

A shutout almost happened, but the Mets scored a run in the 9th. Andrew Nardi finished the game for the Marlins.

Liam Hicks continued to stay reliable for this team. Hicks went deep twice. He now has 11 home runs. Owen Caissie went 1-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs.

Starting Pitchers

Mets:

Christian Scott (0-0, 4.12 ERA) will be the starting pitcher for the Mets. It’s his fifth start of the season. In his previous outing, Scott gave up three earned runs, walked three batters, and had five strikeouts in four innings against the Washington Nationals on May 18.

Marlins:

Tyler Phillips (0-0, 1.20 ERA) will take the mound for the Marlins. He has made 15 appearances and has a total of 27 strikeouts. The 28-year-old has only given up one earned run throughout the entire month. He’s looking to earn his first win of the season.

Location and Time:

loanDepot Park, 1:40 pm ET

Streaming, TV: Fubo, Marlins.TV and SNY

Players to Watch:

Mets:

Juan Soto had a quiet night on Saturday, but he belted a home run on Friday in the series opener. Soto is slashing .294/.390/.559 this season with 10 home runs, 21 RBIs, and an OPS of .949.

Marlins:

Hicks and Xavier Edwards have been effective and are putting pressure on the pitcher. Edwards has six home runs this season to go with 19 RBIs and has scored 37 runs.

Injury Report:

Mets:

Luis Robert - 10 Day IL (Back)

Francisco Lindor - 10 Day IL (Calf)

Jorge Polanco - 10 Day IL (Wrist)

Francisco Alvarez - 10 Day IL (Thumb)

Kodai Senga - 15 Day IL (Spinal Lumbar)

Tylor Megill - 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Clay Holmes - 60 Day IL (Fibula)

Reed Garrett - 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Marlins:

Leo Jimenez - 10 Day IL (Concussion)

Griffin Conine - 10 Day IL (Hamstring)

Robby Snelling - 15 Day IL (Elbow)

Adam Mazur - 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Ronny Henriquez - 60 Day IL (Elbow)